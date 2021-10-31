After 4: Release Date? Plot? And Cast Updates

‘After’ is one of the most popular teen movie franchises of the past few years. So far, three instalments have been released, with the third one marking its release in October 2021. Now, fans are already excited about the next film in line, as the third part confirms the fourth instalment.

After 4: When Will It Release?

Filming for After 3 and 4 took place in Bulgaria. Now that the third film is over and released, many fans are already wondering when the fourth film of the saga comes out. At the moment, however, we still don’t have a release date for the film starring Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford, but as soon as it is announced, we will update you.

After 4: What Is The Plot?

After 4 was supposed to be the last film in the saga, but another sequel focused on the Next Generation was also announced.

The latest film on the story of Hardin and Tessa, After Ever Happy, will once again follow the stories of the two protagonists who have kept millions of fans around the world in suspense. So, what is After 4 about? We have some previews of the plot of the film thanks to the Deadline.

In the last film of the saga, a revelation of the past that will upset the young Hardin and a sudden tragedy of Tessa will put the couple’s relationship in balance. As a shocking revelation regarding their families emerges, the two lovers will find they are not that different. Tessa is no longer the sweet and simple girl she was as soon as she met Hardin.

After 4: Who’s In The Cast?

The cast of the last two films of the main saga has undergone several changes. There were, in fact, many faces that either were abandoned or were replaced before filming. First of all, Dylan Sprouse will not play the role of Trevor in After 3 and 4

It was later revealed that Shane Paul McGhie would also no longer play Landon. In its place, in After 4, there will be the former actor of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Chance Perdomo.

Apart from these, the main cast will include: