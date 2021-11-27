Hawkeye When Will Episode 3 Release? What does Will happen?

One of the most awaited shows, Hawkeye, is the fifth installment of the franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is an adaptation from the American fantasy Marvel Comics.

Created by Jonathan Igla, the show is an action-adventure, crime superhero drama featuring a talented cast of actors like

Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Brian d’Arcy James, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Linda Cardellini, Simon Callow, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox, the show has received a significant and positive response from the audience.

The music, composed by Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas, gives you thrills that keep you on the edge of your seat.

Executively produced by Jonathan Igla, Rhys Thomas, Brad Winderbaum, Trinh Tran, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Kevin Feige and edited by Terel Gibson, the show has been shot around gorgeous backdrops of New York City and Atlanta, Georgia.

Produced by Marvel Studios on a budget of $150 million, the ongoing show has released two episodes, with the first episode going on air on November 24 this year.

The show has a total of six episodes. , each episode runs around for 40-50 minutes each.

The episodes of the show were released on the network Disney Plus.

What is Hawkeye all about?

The show traces the story of Clint Barton, who has joined hands with Kate Bishop, as he takes on his enemies.

Hawkeye is an original tale, and it considerably brings a revolting change in our newest heroine in the Avengers world, Kate Bishop, and focuses on her storyline.

Kate is a rookie archer, armed with a bow and arrow as she reunites with the hero, Hawkeye, Clint Barton.

Kate, who has lost her father in the first Avengers movie, is full of unique talents and action, as she vows to support her mother, Eleanor Bishop.

What happened in the last episode of Hawkeye?

We saw that the Tracksuit Mafia has been on Kate’s trail, as they mistakenly assume that she is Ronin, but Clint lets himself get caught in their hands to save her, aiming to resolve the matters smoothly.

But, Kate fails to get the hint, and she rushes forward to save Clint, and they both get caught. They get led to the mafia’s boss, who seems to have a bone to pick with Clint.

And much to everyone’s shock, the mysterious boss is none other than Echo.

When will the third episode of Hawkeye be released?

The third episode of Hawkeye is all set to be released on December 1, 2021, at its usual slot at 8 am GMT. The episode is likely to shed light on who Echo is and what exactly she wants from Hawkeye. No doubt, it is bound to be one ride of an episode.

Where can you watch Hawkeye?

You can watch Hawkeye every Wednesday on Disney Plus Hotstar.