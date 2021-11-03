Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Could ‘Amy’ be able to overcome her childhood fears. Here’s the info about MOUTHFUL OF AIR movie

MOUTHFUL OF AIR


A mouthful of air is a 2021 drama film. The movie is wholly of one person that is Amy Koppelmn, he has written as well as directed as well as produced by him only. The story is of the author, who is best selling in Children’s author who is caring, loving and kind to her husband and to her son.

Her books are famous for dealing with the childhood fears of people and overcome it. In the story, she tries to overcome every person’s fear but she never told the darkest secret of her own that haunted her own life. But the messiah to her life was the daughter, after giving birth to their second child some events lead to the secret to spear in front of everyone. And she also got power to tell that secret and to fight with that and fought a powerful battle to survive. 

The overall review of the movie according to sources and public opinion is, that it is too depressing for any person, initially before the movie starts producing team also mentioned warning there – “the subject could be a trigger for some people with depression.” But the public opinion is that it is too depressing that a happy person could also get depressed.

Casting

Amanda Seyfried as Julie Davis, Finn Wittrock as Ethan Davis, Britt Robertson as Rachel Davis, Jenifer Carpenter as Lucy, Elio Paulina Summer as Doughnuts, Maelaine West Duchovny as Ice Cream Girl, Amy Irving as Bobbi Davis, and Paul Giamatti as Dr. Sylvester.

Release Date

A mouthful of Air was released in 2021 on Friday, 29th of October, 2021.

