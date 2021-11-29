The 100 Season 7: Chances of Return Revealed.

Monday, November 29, 2021
The 100 is an American science fiction series that first aired on March 19th, 2021. The drama evolved with elements of action, scientific research, dystopian, post-apocalypse, and irony. The story of the series, taken from the work named “the 100” by Kass Morgan. Actors being the members of the show are Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Thomas McDonell, Eli Goree, Marie Avgeropoulos, Bob Morley, Kelly Hu, Christopher Larkin, Devon Bostick, Isaiah Washington, Henry Ian Cusick, Lindsey Morgan, Ricky Whittle, Richard Harmon, Zack McGowan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Chuku Modu, and Shelby Flannery.
The series has completed its 7th season.

The show narrates the story of a century after Earth was devastated by a nuclear apocalypse. Following the incident, a hundred space stations, residents were assigned to the planet to examine whether the earth is suitable for creating habitat or not. The show is streamed in its original network, The CW, and is also available on Netflix.

Season 7th will be the concluding season for the series, as confirmed by the CW president Mark Pedowitz. This news disappointed many of the fans of the series. The 100 wrapped up all its casting before the pandemic hit the world, thus being one of the luckiest science fiction series. The production of season 7 began back in August and concluded in March. So, the entire season is ready to arrive at satisfying their viewers with unique content.
The final season is titled “The Last War,” where we can notice that after a long fight, Clarke and her friends have reached the end and is about to begin the final battle, but the confusion is still sustaining within them.

The arrival date for the show is scheduled for September 30th at 8 pm ET. The show will run for an hour. She is grabbing the audience’s attention through Clarke, as she will be seen engaged attempting to raise the threat in the wood.

