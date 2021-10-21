Uncharted: First Trailer For Tom Holland And Mark Whalberg’s New Movie Is Here

The film adaptation of the video game of the same name, “Uncharted,” provides us with Tom Holland as the young version of the treasure hunter Nathan Drake. In the first trailer, he plays the balls with Mark Wahlberg.

Naughty Dog’s “Uncharted” video games always felt like a series of adventure films. An official film adaptation may therefore not be necessary, but it is also not surprising.

After “Fans long suggested the Rookie” star Nathan Fillion as the excellent cast due to its visual similarity to the main character Nathan Drake, Fillion is now too old for the role (although he embodied Drake at least in an unofficial short film ).

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg prove in the first trailer for “Uncharted” whether they cut a good figure like Nathan Drake and Sully. Of course, it is immediately noticeable that both actors are significantly younger than the characters in the games. Still, in a possibly long-running series with many films, lowering the age limit a little makes sense.

Whether you see a young Nathan Drake or just Tom Holland in the “Uncharted” cosplay, everyone has to decide for themselves. Some scenes are reminiscent of the video games, and even if the film does not convince as an adaptation, we could at least expect entertaining action entertainment.

“Uncharted” will release in cinemas on February 10, 2022. Until then, we can expect another trailer that shows more of the film. Before that, you see Tom Holland as Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which starts in December.

