Titans Season 4: Release Date? And Everything A Fan Must Know

Titans Season 3 ended with a huge twist and a much-awaited ending that the show’s fans fell in love with. But since the finale of the third season premiered, fans have been looking forward to answers and the show’s future. Here’s everything you need to know regarding the fourth season of Titans.

Titans: Is The Show Renewed For Season 4?

This might be a chance for the fans of the superhero drama to rejoice. Ahead of the final episode of Season 3, DC’s Titans was officially renewed for a fourth season on DC FanDome 2021. Brenton Thwaites announced the renewal saying that the fourth season of Titans was given the green light at HBO Max. As of now, a release date for the fourth season has not been revealed. The season can premiere in early 2023, but until an official announcement, nothing can be confirmed.

Also Read:

Titans: How Season 3 Sets Up Season 4?

Those who are avid followers of the show might be aware that the third season of Titans does not end on a much cliffhanger that needs an answer. Nightwing and the gang destroy Scarecrow’s plan to finish every living being of Gotham City, while we see Raven using the Lazarus pit’s nightmares to keep Crane away from everything.

In the finale of Season 3, it is revealed that ARGUS has been keeping an eye on Ra’s al Ghul. This sets up Ra’s al Ghul as the main villain for Titans Season 4. The end of Titans Season 3 also marked the end of the relationship between Dick and Barbara Gordon.

Titans Season 4: Who’s In The Cast?

It was our beloved Nightwing who announced the renewal of Titans. So it will be pretty embarrassing if Brenton Thwaites does not return for the new season. As of now, we can confirm that these cast members will surely return: