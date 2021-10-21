Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya: Love Alert With Tom Holland? Know Here

The two successful stars Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, are so familiar with each other. No wonder the crush radar hits.

Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Know Each Other So Well

During a joint interview to promote the new fantasy film “Dune,” actors Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya did a BFF test. In addition to the classic facts such as each other’s birthday and middle name, they also answered a somewhat spicey question.

The question was, who is each other’s most prominent celebrity crush. Without blinking an eyelid, Timothee said, “It’s easy. Your biggest celebrity crush is Tom Holland.” Zendaya just giggled and agreed.

Even if Zendaya and Tom have not yet officially dropped that they are together, so the two rave about each other again and again. Just recently, Zendaya said in an interview what she especially loves and appreciates about Tom Holland. And let’s not forget the smooch pictures of Tom Holland and Zendaya in circulation a few weeks ago. But let’s get back to the fascinating question about the celebrity crush. Who is Timothée Chalamet up for now?

Timothee Chalamet: who is his crush?

“That’s a good question. To be honest, I don’t even know who your Celebrity Crush is. Who knows, maybe that’s a secret on purpose,” Zendaya replied, giggling again. And Timothee? He grins and quickly looks back at his smartphone. He didn’t say who his crush was. Zendaya’s behavior also seems suspicious.

She surely knows who his Celebrity Crush is and doesn’t want to put her best friend in the pan with that statement. Maybe Timothee Chalamet and his Crush are already dating. Hmm, it’ll be exciting. However, you can say at the end of the interview that the two of them know each other well, can laugh a lot together, and have a great friendship.

