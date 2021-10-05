Stranger Things: A Spin-Off Is In Progress? Here’s What We Know

A ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off is a dream come true for the fans of the upside-down. In recent months, many reports about a potential ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off have made to headlines. At the start of this year, there were rumours that the show’s creators had planned a spin-off based on the characters of Joe Kerry and Gaten Matarazzo, the iconic duo of Steve and Dustin. But now, according to the rumours, another character has made it to the lineup, sliding away our iconic duo to the second place. It’s Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven which might be getting her standalone spin-off series.

Best Time For A Stranger Things Spin-Off

The upcoming fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ is being labelled as the scariest season so far. Previously, Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, shared his views regarding the franchise and claimed that a spin-off with Mille Bobby Brown in front of the camera could be possible. This certainly means that plans for the spin-off are currently on the cards. Obviously, before a spin-off, the show’s creators would most likely focus on Stranger Things Season 4 and Season 5.

Stranger Things: Is Season 5 Confirmed?

Stranger Things will premiere its fourth season in 2022, and it might not be a surprise to think that the fifth season of Stranger Things will also arrive. During an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, spilled beans on the end of Stranger Things. In the conversation, they said that there would be a fifth season of the iconic Netflix show.

Stranger Things: When Will Season 4 Release?

The filming of Stranger Things Season 4 finished in September 2021, as revealed by Noah Schnapp, who portrays the character of Will Byers. The actor said,

“We finished last week. Now we are working on another teaser for the fourth season.”

So contrasting on the details revealed by Schnapp, it still may take quite a few months for Stranger Things to arrive on Netflix. It’s almost two and a half years since fans saw the last season of Stranger Things, and it seems like the wait will turn out to be a wait of complete three years because as per the reports the fourth season won’t arrive until July 2022. Though much time is remaining until the fourth season of Stranger Things knocks the screens of our smartphones and TVs, we still have a trailer and the previous three seasons to watch and enjoy on the streaming giant.