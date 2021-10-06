Squid Game Season 2: Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Reveals Plot And Details!

Suid Game has emerged as the number one hit on Netflix with a complete surprise. Since the arrival of its first season, fans who have watched this iconic Netflix show have started asking questions regarding its second season. After a long time, the creator of the South Korean survival thriller has spoken regarding the future of the new fan-favourite Netflix show.

It will be an obvious strategy of Netflix to postpone the second season of Squid Game due to its popularity. Since nobody expected that the show would emerge as a global success despite being its language being Korean. So, we can say Netflix didn’t initially plan for the second season of the show.

Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Teases Major Updates

In a recent conversation with a tabloid, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk claimed that the work revolving around the first season had drained him. The 50-year-old was responsible for the scripts, and he also directed all the nine episodes by himself. In his interview with Variety, he said,

“I don’t have a well-defined plan for Squid Game 2. Just thinking about it is pretty tiring. But if I did it, I certainly wouldn’t do it alone. I would fall back on a team of authors and several experienced directors. “

Moreover, Netflix’s Global TV Cheif told fans during a conversation of Vulture,

“Hwang still has a film and other things that he did before want to work. Netflix is ​​now about creating the right environment for the second season.”

This certainly means that an immense period remains until we will see any news regarding the second season of Squid Game.

Squid Game Season 2: What Will Be The Second Season About?

Season 1 of Netflix’s Korean thriller ended on a massive cliffhanger. At the end of the first season, player 456 decides not to visit his daughter in the US. Instead, he decides to return to the game and expose people who are behind it. Talking about the potential plot of Season 2, Hwang said,

“If I did another season, part of it would be about the frontman. I think the police aspect is not just a problem in South Korea. I see it on the world news. That was one aspect that I wanted to point out. Maybe I can address it more in season 2.”

If a second season happens, it will revolve around the game master, Hwang In-ho, who is a former winner of the game. So Season 2 will reveal more information about the man behind the mysterious game and the answers left behind in the first season.