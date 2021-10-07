Squid Game Season 2: BTS’ V Is Joining The Show!

BTS member V will soon be playing in the Netflix series “Squid Game”, at least if the fans have their way and there is a second season.

When he’s not making the fans freak out with a secret gesture, he inspires them with his versatile talents away from the stage. Coincidentally, this includes acting, and an even more extraordinary coincidence is that a series from South Korea, “Squid Game”, is going through the roof on Netflix. It doesn’t take much to add one and one: the fans want to see V in the second season of Squid Game. We took a closer look at how high the chances are.

Is There A Second Season Of “Squid Game”?

The series from South Korea revolves around desperate people who participate in a grueling competition to win massive prize money. The first season is hardly through when the fans are already asking for a second season. It is currently unclear whether this will happen. With a theoretical season 2 of “Squid Game,” it would be unlikely that the old actors would take up their roles again. But that wouldn’t be a problem for ARMY in particular because they have chosen BTS member V as the show’s new star.

Also Read: Squid Game Season 2: Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Reveals Plot And Details!

ARMY Convinced: V Has To Participate In The Second Season

It started with an innocent TikTok video. It showed recordings of V, underlaid with the creepy voice of the doll from “Squid Game”. Within a short period, the video has received over 6 million likes. And the joke became serious. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that V shows his acting skills. The BTS star already played in the historical drama “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth” in 2016. Now videos and pictures are piling up on Twitter and Co., on which the fans imagine how V would probably act in the second season.

On the one hand, Netflix would indeed accept a star-like V. On the other hand, V is already quite busy with BTS. We’ll see what happens to it.