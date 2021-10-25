Riverdale Star KJ Apa Married In Secret?

“Riverdale” star KJ Apa surprised his fans and suddenly called girlfriend Clara Berry his “wife.” Did the two secretly get married?

Secret wedding? “Riverdale,” Star Calls Clara Berry Wife

Did “Riverdale” star KJ Apa secretly marry his girlfriend, Clara Berry? Fans speculate heavily in the comments on his Instagram account. The “Riverdale” star only recently became a dad and even gave away the cute baby name.

But Clara and KJ also kept their pregnancy a secret for a long time. So it could well be that they secretly pulled off the wedding too, but how do fans even get that? KJ Apa has given himself away on Instagram because he called Clara Berry “wife,” aka “wife.” Yesterday posted a video in which he pours the milk from the baby bottle into his coffee. He writes: “My wife is a milk machine and I love it.” Clara Berry commented on the post: “I am happy that I can feed my family.”

Did “Riverdale” Star KJ Apa And Clara Berry Get Married?

Apart from the many laughs in the comments about KJ Apa’s new coffee recipe, many fans also speculate whether the “Riverdale” star Clara Berry got married. A wife sounds a lot like a wedding. So far, however, neither of the two has responded to the comments. There are also no photos of the wedding. But it could be possible because many couples choose to get married before the baby is born to make family happiness official. Besides, it also has some legal advantages that make the family easier.

But as is so often the case, fans have to wait for an official statement from the two. Only then do we know precisely. Of course, a few more pictures from the couple’s wedding would be best? However, you may want to keep this private. Question after question, but one thing we know for sure after this video: The family happiness of KJ and Clara seems to be pretty funny, just like the “Riverdale” star is known.