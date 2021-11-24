Friday, November 26, 2021
HomeNetflixNetflix’s Love Hard Cast explanation, have you seen them before?
Netflix

Netflix’s Love Hard Cast explanation, have you seen them before?

By deepak yadav
0
53
Netflix’s Love Hard
image source = youtube

Netflix’s new Christmas film ‘Love Hard’ is already aired on the channel on the 5th of November, 2021. The movie is about the love between a girl and a boy who meets on a dating app. The girl is a journalist Natalie and the boy named ‘Josh.’ Natalie was in love with Josh, suddenly she got the idea of giving him the surprise on Christmas by a sudden visit to the United States to meet him. But on arrival, she got to know that the person ‘Josh’ to which she was in love was a different person in the picture.

But instead of this catfishing, she fell in love with the new Josh she met in the United States in the festive season and celebration.  

Reviews 

The public was not satisfied with the plot because of the catfishing allowance; many viewers say this is wrong. This type of plot should not be released on the screen. 

People also wrote on Twitter against the movie, like – “really justifying Catfishing,” another person said, “Okay, this movie seems to be the direction of going in the direction of her ending up with her catfish…… which is a pretty stupid and awful lesson.”

Another person on Twitter said, “can we talk about Love Hard for a second? I have not seen it but based on the trailer, the only acceptable ending is her ending up on her own, loving herself………… Rewarding a catfish is a terrible message…… Choosing the actual person over them is worse.”

So, the movie ethically was not accepted by the viewers somehow, but the character played an excellent role in filming the movie.

Cast

  1. Nina Dobrev – as Natalie Bauer
  2. Jimmy O. Yang – as Josh Lin
  3. Darren Barnet – Tag
  4. James Saito – as Bob Lin
  5. Rebecca Stab – as Barb Lin
  6. Harry Shum Jr. – as Owen Lin
  7. Althea Kaye – as Grandma June Lin
  8. Mikaela Hoover – as Chelsea Lin

 

Previous articleBig Sky Season 2 Expected Release Date! Delaying More or Not?
Next articleCall the midwife season 10, where to watch, and will there be any latest episode coming of it?
deepak yadavhttp://www.pamdemocrat.org
Pamdemocrat is the ultimate destination for all your daily bits of the entertainment world, and I am the one responsible to get these bits to your search history. I serve as the SEO Expert of Pamdemocrat.com. With an experience of 6+ years of working on the lanes of SEO, I work to develop a healthy relation of our news portal with the search engines. Being a fan of Harry Potter, I ask you to use to spell of Alahomora and open the locks of the doors that are blocking you to get your daily dose of well-written and accurate entertainment news.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Vivien Valenti on Could ‘Amy’ be able to overcome her childhood fears. Here’s the info about MOUTHFUL OF AIR movie

ABOUT US

Pamdemocrat.org is a coming of age news media organization that invigorates the accurate routes of entertainment journalism. Our firm provides its readers with authentic and fresh entertainment news stories marking our news portal as the ultimate reading stop for the entertainment geeks. At Pamdemocrat, we try to serve our readers with the latest and the most talked news stories of the past twenty-four hours.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv