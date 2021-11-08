Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Mr Mayor Season 2: Christmas Episode! What A Fan Must Know

MR. MAYOR -- "#PalmTreeReform" Episode 109 -- Pictured in this screengrab: Ted Danson as Mayor Neil Bremer

Mr Mayor was released on NBC last year, and the success of the show resulted in an early renewal of the show for a second season. But when will it release? Here’s everything a fan must know about Mr Mayor Season 2.

Mr Mayor Season 2: Release Date

After the first season’s success, the TV series starring Ted Danson will once again entertain viewers once again. If you are already wondering when Mr Mayor 2 season is released, you 

should know that, sadly, NBC has not revealed a release date for the next chapter. However, as also reported by Deadline, there is a Christmas special that will air before the second season’s debut. The Christmas episode is scheduled for December 15, 2021. Indeed, therefore, the next chapter of the TV series will debut in 2022.

Mr Mayor Season 2: What Is The Plot?

In March, the news of the renewal of the TV series arrived, along with the words of the President of NBC, Lisa Katz, excited to show the public other stories of the character of Neil Bremer.

“Having Ted Danson and Holly Hunter lead this brilliant show is a dream. I want to thank Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and the talented cast and crew for making an impressive first season. We are excited to be able to add even more cheer in Season 2.” Said the NBC President. 

The show was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, who are also among the executive producers along with David Miner, Jeff Richmond, Todd Holland and John Riggi. Produced by Werner Wallan with the companies of Little Stranger, 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears and Universal Television, the TV series falls into the genre of sitcoms.

The story revolves around a businessman running for mayor in Los Angeles, but the wrong reasons. Winning victory, she must figure out how to act and earn the respect of her staff as she tries to reconnect with her teenage daughter.

As of now, not enough information is available about the plot of Mr Mayor Season 2. We believe that more light will be shed on the topic once the Christmas special episode premiers. 

