Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Monarch season 1 : What Is Known So Far

Monarch season 1
The Fox musical drama “Monarch” is about the famous country music family Roman. Now more actors of the series have been announced.

Monarch: Is There A Release Date?

A release date for the series is already known. “Monarch” will be released on January 30, 2022, on US broadcaster Fox.

Monarch: Is A Trailer Revealed?

The first trailer for “Monarch” has just been released. It shows, among others, Dottie Roman (Susan Sarandon) and daughter Nicky (Anna Friel), who is to inherit the country, music family. Dottie says he does everything to protect the family.

Monarch: What Is The Plot?

Dottie Cantrell Roman leads the insanely talented, tough “Queen of Country Music” novels. Together with her husband Albie, Dottie created a country music dynasty. But while the name Roman is synonymous with authenticity, the basis of its success is a lie.

And when her reign as country royalty is in jeopardy, heir to the throne Nicolette “Nicky” Roman does everything she can to protect her family’s legacy while safeguarding her pursuit of fame.

Monarch: Who’s In The Cast?

The cast of “Monarch” includes Susan Sarandon (“Thelma & Louise”) as Dottie, Faith Prince (” Drop Dead Diva “) as Nellie Cantrell, Dottie’s sister, and Anna Friel (” Marcella “) as Nicky. These actors are also part of the cast:

  • Callum Kerras as Wade Stellings
  • Kevin Cahoon as Earl Clark
  • Martha Higareda 
  • Emma Milani
  • Singer Beth Ditto
  • Joshua Sasse 
  • Meagan Holder 

Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon takes on the role of Dottie Cantrell’s novel the Queen of Country Music. Trace Adkins plays the family patriarch Albie Roman, the “Texas turkey plate,” and the reigning king of country music.

Eva Amurri, the daughter of Susan Sarandon, is also part of the cast. Amurri will play the younger version of Dottie Cantrell’s novel, the character Sarandon plays today.

