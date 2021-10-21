Friday, October 22, 2021
Love Life Season 2: When Will It Return To HBO? Details Inside

By JAi prakash
“Love Life” is returning to streaming service HBO Max soon with Season 2. In it, we see how Marcus searches for new love after his divorce.

“Love Life” Season 2 starts in a few days on streaming service HBO Max. In the new episodes, we see William Jackson Harper as Marcus in the lead role. 

Love Life: Season 2: Release Date

“Love Life” is returning to streaming service HBO Max with Season 2 in October. The first three episodes will be released on October 28th. Episodes 4-6 will be available from November 4th, and episodes 7-10 will follow on November 11th.

Love Life: Season 2: What Is The Plot?

In season 2, Marcus Watkins ends “a longstanding relationship with the woman he believed was right for him,” the official description reads. “After the rug was pulled from under his feet, he plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.”

“Marcus is a man who made many important decisions early on in order to be where he is at this age,” actor William Jackson Harper told Deadline.

“He is a person who is still growing and changing and still learning about himself. And that doesn’t stop just because you’re over thirty, that’s where he’s at, so to speak. He thinks he’s in control, but that’s not true. That runs like a red thread through the whole season,” said the actor

Love Life Season 2 Trailer

In a new trailer, we see Marcus looking for new love after his divorce. But this search turns out to be complicated.

Love Life Season 2: Who’s In The Cast?

The second season of Love Life will include some familiar faces. 

  • Anna Kendrick
  • Zoe Chao
  • Peter Vack
  • William Jackson Harper as Marcus Watkins
  • Jessica Williams
  • Punkie Johnson
  • Chris “Comedian CP” Powell
  • Arian Moayed
  • Leslie Bibb
  • John Earl Jelks

