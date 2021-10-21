Friday, October 22, 2021
Entertainment

‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War’ Season 3? Release Date Is Finally Here

By JAi prakash
The anime series “Kaguya-Sama: Love is War” will be released with season 3 in April 2022. An extra-long clip adapts a manga chapter and announces the new episodes.

It has been known since the end of October 2020 that “Kaguya-Sama: Love is War” will have a follow-up season. In the run-up, it was announced that an OVA would be produced that would include three little adventures away from the main storyline. The original video animation is included in volume 22 of the manga series, released on May 19, 2021.

Now finally followed the announcement that fans had been waiting for for a long time: “Kaguya-Sama: Love is War” will be continued in April 2022. 

When Is “Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” Season 3 Coming?

A longer commercial now confirms the release date of season 3 for April 2022 on Japanese television under the title “Kaguya-sama: Love Is War.”

Is There A Trailer For “Kaguya-sama: Love is War” Season 3?

Along with the announcement of the start date, a 10-minute advertising clip was also published. The clip adapts a complete chapter of the manga and puts a smile on the face of those who know the original.

The clip also treats the release of the third season of a series in a somewhat self-referential manner. Finally, “Kaguya-Sama: Love is War” Season 3 is touted at the end of the commercial.

‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’: Who’s In The Cast?

The third season of Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War will mark the return of some of the most prominent faces we have seen in the previous seasons. It will include:

  • Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya
  • Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane
  • Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara
  • Ryouta Suzuki as Yuu Ishigami
  • Yuki Takada as Rei Onodera
  • Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino
  • Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka
  • Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi
  • Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi
  • Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi’s friend
  • Yutaka Aoyama as the narrator

 

JAi prakash
