JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 6: Netflix Premiere Date? What Is Known?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular anime series of the decade. Based on the manga of the same name by Hirihiko Araki, the anime is not stopping anytime soon. The fifth season of the anime premiered almost two years ago. The fans are confused if they will ever see the sixth season. The fifth season was based on the manga’s fifth part. It is rumoured that the sixth season will adapt the sixth and seventh part of the manga, which is currently in its eighth part.

So far, it has been confirmed that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean is currently on the cards. But not a lot is known about the show’s new season. JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure is famous among anime fans, as there’s always a new protagonist each season, and we can count on seeing something new and unique in the new season.

Who is Hirohiko Araki?

Hirohiko Araki, the man behind the Bizzare Adventures, was born in Japan in 1960. He initially started drawing manga in high school and was much inspired by Paul Gauguin, a French post-Impressionist artist.

When Will JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 6: Stone Ocean Release?

The creators behind the successful anime series have reportedly been working on the new episodes. The fourth and fifth seasons of the show, ‘Diamond Is Unbreakable’ and ‘Golden Wind’ was released in less than a year.

David Productions, the one responsible for the show’s animation, has been in the headlines due to its skimp quality. This is undoubtedly due to the deadlines. But it looks like the production house is working way better on the quality of the anime this time. David Productions also has an entire site dedicated explicitly to these changes.

As of now, there has been only one official sign of the release date, which came from a tweet. A tweet was updated on August 7, 2021, revealing JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure Season 6: Stone Ocean will release on Netflix in December.

The show will release on Netflix worldwide before officially arriving in Japan in 2022.

An official release date for the show is yet to be revealed by the streaming giant or the showrunners. Though Netflix has released a teaser trailer and the release month for the sixth season. We still wait for an official release date for the show. Let’s just hope that Netflix will drop an official announcement regarding the same in the coming months.