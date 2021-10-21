Friday, October 22, 2021
Hunters Season 2: Release Date On Amazon Prime Videos?

By JAi prakash
Amazon Prime brings the Nazi hunters back with Season 2 “Hunters.” We have all the information about the release date, the plot, and the cast of the new episodes for you.

The Amazon series ” Hunters ” returns to the streaming service with a second season. 

Hunters Season 2: Release Date

Filming for season 2 of the series has already started. The series creator David Weil confirmed during the conversation with Entertainment Weekly. However, there has not yet been a start date for the new episodes. Season 2 will probably appear in 2022.

Hunters: Production

In season 2, the Hunters face “perhaps the most hideous figure in history.” I mean, of course, Adolf Hitler. As viewers learned in the season 1 finale, this one is still alive.

“I think the introduction of perhaps the most villainous character in history deserves a fitting season to follow up on that character,” Weil said.

Hunters: Trailer

There is currently no trailer for season 2 of “Hunters.” If that changes, you will find out here.

Hunters: Who’s In The Cast

In season 2, Logan Lerman (“Percy Jackson”) and Jerrika Hinton (” Grey’s Anatomy “) will return as Jonah Heidelbaum and Millie Moris. Jennifer Jason Leigh (” Atypical “) is new as the Nazi hunter Chava.

It is not yet known whether Al Pacino will return. He played Meyer Offerman in season 1, a Holocaust survivor and leader of the Hunter, who became Wilhelm Zechs, a former Nazi doctor. He had assumed the identity of the honest Meyer and founded the Hunter. Jonah killed him in season 1 when he found out his secret.

