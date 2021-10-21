Friday, October 22, 2021
Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Filming Is Yet To Start! Reveals James Gunn

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, has come forward to clear the rumors about filming the third installment. These rumors emerged after Chris Pratt posted a misleading video regarding the same.

In his recent Tweet, James Gunn addressed the details around Chris Pratt’s GOTG 3 video and revealed that the filming had not started yet. The director returns to the MCU after his last project with the prime and only competitor DCEU. 

While the release date of the third GOTG film is more than two years in the future. The hype and fandom of the third installment are at their peak even now. There are new rumors, theories, and leaks moving around the corners of the internet every day, and the latest of all is the video by Chris Pratt. 

Chris Pratt: GOTG 3 Filming Beings!

In a video posted by the Starlord actor, he said that it was his Day 1 on the sets of the Marvel movie, which soon led to everyone believing that the filming had started. In the video, he was on a Parks and Recreation podcast. 

Gunn Has A Different Thing To Say!

After Pratt’s video, the netizens of the internet went mad and were celebrating the production phase of GOTG 3. But their happiness was soon pulled down by the director James Gunn himself. 

Bashing the rumors and the reports about the start of filming, Gunn said,

“Despite stories to the contrary, we haven’t started shooting #GotGVol3 yet (but we are pretty close)

But We Are Pretty Close 

Though the director debunked the rumors regarding GotG 3, he also stated that the filming is scheduled to begin soon. So that might be the case. Soon we might get an official announcement regarding the same. Though Gunn made another announcement a few days ago, that was officially confirmed by him. Adam Warlock, one of the most powerful characters of MCU, will make its debut in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film. 

