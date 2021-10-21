Friday, October 22, 2021
Fast & Furious Star Ludacris Spills Beans On Vin Diesel & Dwyane Johnson Feud

By JAi prakash
IMG SRC: Goalcast

 

Fast & Furious is one of the movie franchises that have been in the headlines since its release. The franchise is famous for its immensely action-packed car scenes. For the past couple of years, another thing has kept the franchise in the headlines, and it is not something shown in the films so far. 

Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson Feud

During the filming of ‘Fast Five,’ Dwayne Johnson went on Instagram to lash out about the unprofessionalism displayed by unnamed actors on the film set. The post was quite aggressive, but Johnson didn’t mention the names of any of the actors he was writing in the particular post. After a time, it was revealed that Johnson was making huge references to Vin Diesel in his Instagram post. 

Years after Johnson’s Instagram post, Diesel also went straight to talk about his tough transition with Johnson. 

Despite the creative differences, the actors went on to work with each other until Fast and Furious 8, after which Johnson debarred his way from the franchise with the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. 

Also Read: Expendables 4 Will Be Sylvester Stallone’s Last! Actor Confirms Exit!

Ludacris Comments On The ‘Mighty’ Relationship Between The Actors

During his conversation with US Weekly, Ludacris commented on the feud and brawl that ignited on the set of Fast & Furious. Ludacris told the magazine how delicate the situation is between the two actors. The rapper is very much aware of the tension between the two and prefers to let them handle it independently. 

“All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men. I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”

Over the years, Johnson has also commented on the feud and even said that it wasn’t meant to get public, and it was his mistake. But it seems like destiny is only tearing the two apart. 

JAi prakash
