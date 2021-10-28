Dune 2 Confirmed! Here’s What We Know About The New Hit

For a long time, “Dune” by Frank Herbert was considered impossible to film, and the previous adaptations were all received somewhat cautiously. That changed with Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation, bringing the science-fiction epic to the screen faithful to the original. Meanwhile, it is inevitable, “Dune 2” is coming.

Dune 2: Release Date

Together with the official confirmation, Legendary Pictures also immediately announced a start date for “Dune 2”: the sequel should hit theaters in the US on October 20, 2023. Usually, the release would be likely a day before, but “Dune” came to cinemas over a month before being released in the US.

This could be related to the corona pandemic, or each country was independently searched for a suitable date that is not overshadowed by other blockbusters. The release date of “Dune 2” is unknown, but October 2023 is also likely here.

Dune 2: What Is The Plot?

The relatively open ending of “Dune” certainly stimulates the imagination of many viewers who are now wondering how the story of Paul and Jessica will continue with the Fremen. Such speculations are, of course, not necessary. After all, the upcoming plot has been fixed since 1965. For everyone who would like to find out more specific information about the story of “Dune 2”, we have summarized the following stages of the sequel.

Roughly speaking, it can be said that Arrakis will still be firmly in the hands of the Harkonnen family at the beginning of “Dune 2”. Rabban (Dave Bautista) controls the spice mining. At the same time, the baron (Stellan Skarsgard) pulls the strings in the background and has his nephew Feyd-Rautha as his successor.

Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) does not want to give up the planet without a fight as the new duke, of course, but is first busy with his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) to get used to life with the Fremen, to learn their customs and get a place in their community.