Monday, November 1, 2021
HomeUncategorizedDune 2 Confirmed! Here’s What We Know About The New Hit
Uncategorized

Dune 2 Confirmed! Here’s What We Know About The New Hit

By deepak yadav
0
61
image source = screenrant.com

For a long time, “Dune” by Frank Herbert was considered impossible to film, and the previous adaptations were all received somewhat cautiously. That changed with Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation, bringing the science-fiction epic to the screen faithful to the original. Meanwhile, it is inevitable, “Dune 2” is coming.

Dune 2: Release Date

Together with the official confirmation, Legendary Pictures also immediately announced a start date for “Dune 2”: the sequel should hit theaters in the US on October 20, 2023. Usually, the release would be likely a day before, but “Dune” came to cinemas over a month before being released in the US.

This could be related to the corona pandemic, or each country was independently searched for a suitable date that is not overshadowed by other blockbusters. The release date of “Dune 2” is unknown, but October 2023 is also likely here. 

Dune 2: What Is The Plot?

The relatively open ending of “Dune” certainly stimulates the imagination of many viewers who are now wondering how the story of Paul and Jessica will continue with the Fremen. Such speculations are, of course, not necessary. After all, the upcoming plot has been fixed since 1965. For everyone who would like to find out more specific information about the story of “Dune 2”, we have summarized the following stages of the sequel.

Roughly speaking, it can be said that Arrakis will still be firmly in the hands of the Harkonnen family at the beginning of “Dune 2”. Rabban (Dave Bautista) controls the spice mining. At the same time, the baron (Stellan Skarsgard) pulls the strings in the background and has his nephew Feyd-Rautha as his successor.

Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) does not want to give up the planet without a fight as the new duke, of course, but is first busy with his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) to get used to life with the Fremen, to learn their customs and get a place in their community.

Previous articleFans Mourn Death Of Favorite FRIENDS Actor
Next articleBatgirl: Brendan Fraser Will Be The New Villain! Firefly Alert!
deepak yadavhttp://www.pamdemocrat.org
Pamdemocrat is the ultimate destination for all your daily bits of the entertainment world, and I am the one responsible to get these bits to your search history. I serve as the SEO Expert of Pamdemocrat.com. With an experience of 6+ years of working on the lanes of SEO, I work to develop a healthy relation of our news portal with the search engines. Being a fan of Harry Potter, I ask you to use to spell of Alahomora and open the locks of the doors that are blocking you to get your daily dose of well-written and accurate entertainment news.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

ABOUT US

Pamdemocrat.org is a coming of age news media organization that invigorates the accurate routes of entertainment journalism. Our firm provides its readers with authentic and fresh entertainment news stories marking our news portal as the ultimate reading stop for the entertainment geeks. At Pamdemocrat, we try to serve our readers with the latest and the most talked news stories of the past twenty-four hours.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv