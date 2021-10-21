Friday, October 22, 2021
Clerks 3: Here’s Everything You Must Know About The Film

By JAi prakash
IMG SRC: Collider

 

The wait is over. The official announcement for Clerks 3 is here, coming from Kevin Smith. The third installment will be released in 2022, almost 27 years after the arrival of its original film. 

Clerks 3: When Will It Release And When Will Filming Take Place?

The iconic movie Clerks did not introduce us to the ‘cult’ characters of the time, Jay and Silent Bob. Smith himself played the character of Jay alongside his best friend Jason Mewes, stepping into the shoes of Silent Bob. 

Smith decided to continue the film franchise in 2006, and after 15 years and suffering a heart attack, the actor is returning with the third installment. The filming of Clerks 3 will take place over the summer. 

As per the announcement by Kevin Smith, Clerks III will be released in 2022. 

Clerks 3: What Will Be The Storyline?

Apart from the misadventures of Jay and Silent Bob. Clerks 3 will revolve around Randal, recovering from a heart attack. He is willing to use Quick Stop as the location to shoot an independent film, ‘Clerks’. After the heart attack, he realises that he needs to do something so that the world can remember him after he is gone. Working all his life in a movie store, he tells Dante the idea, and the two end up making the original ‘Clerks’ movie.  

Clerks 3: Who’s In The Cast?

The main characters from the first and second films will return for those who worry about seeing the original characters in the third installment. This confirms the arrival of our mains, including:

  • Jeff Anderson as Randal
  • Brian O’Halloran as Dante
  • Jason Mewes as Jay
  • Smith as Silent Bob
  • Rosario Dawson as Becky  

JAi prakash
