Bus Simulator 21: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay & More

If you enjoy simulators, there’s some excellent news for you! The long-awaited Bus Simulator 21 has here. Fans of Bus Simulator can now rejoice three years after the last simulator game was launched for PC in 2018.

There’s a lot of new content in the new Bus Simulator game, and we’re here to tell you all you need to know about the release date, trailer, gameplay, system requirements, and more. Playing a bus simulator game requires driving buses in-game, exploring the map, and carrying people from one location to another.

Stillalive Studios has had about three years to complete their next bus simulator game, and they have done so admirably. Let’s go over what we know about Bus Simulator 21.

Bus Simulator 21 Release Date

At Gamescom 2020, Bus Simulator 21 was revealed, and the game’s teaser as well as a gameplay demo were released. The release date for Bus Simulator 21 has been already been released on September 7, 2021.

Bus Simulator 21 Trailer

On August 11th, 2020, the teaser trailer for Bus Simulator 21 was released. It includes scenes of cities, traffic, and a peek of the Alexander Dennis bus. The Angel Shores trailer was the next to be revealed. This map depicts the city’s numerous locations. A multiplayer mode trailer is also available, which allows you to ride about the city and do tasks with your internet friends.

Bus Simulator 21 Gameplay

We only have a good notion of Bus Simulator 21 gameplay based on what was released as a demo at Gamescom in 2020. The gameplay demo demonstrates the many NPCs that have been enhanced and now have even better clothing, as well as the game’s improved graphics and the vast choice of cars available depending on the place you choose to drive in.

Angel Shores and Seaside Valley are the game’s current maps. Angel Shores is set in a fictional American city. Highlander Park, Saint Antony, Baytree, Lakeside View, West Oakwood, Oakwood, and other areas of Angel Shores can be found. The seashore valley is loosely modelled after a European city. There is, however, no map trailer for this specific place. At some point in the future, the developers may reveal sites within the Seaside Valley.

The game also includes a variety of difficulty settings as well as a variety of play types to suit a variety of players. Aside from that, you’ll be responsible for generating timetables, managing various elements, purchasing and selling buses, organising routes, and dealing with a variety of passengers on the bus.

Bus Simulator 21 Features

You’ll be able to play online with your friends, but only between generations. As a result, PS4 players will only be able to play with PS5 players, and so on. The same may be said with Xbox consoles. Other new capabilities in the game include the ability to jump to different bus stops, control AI buses, and even quick travel to a specific place or stop. Of course, you’ll encounter a variety of perils and roadblocks that you’ll have to navigate around.

Bus Simulator 21 Compatible Devices

The PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game were first revealed. With the release of the new generation consoles, however, you will be able to play it on both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. On the PC, you’ll be able to use controllers and steering wheel combinations. The game will be available on Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store for PC.

Bus Simulator 21 Graphics and Realism

We may expect a lot more realistic occurrences to take place in Bus Simulator 21. For example, a few passengers blocking the bus stop, requesting bizarre and unusual requests such as turning on the climate control, playing music on the bus, and so on. You will also be requested to warn others on the bus about persons who listen to extremely loud music on the bus, which annoys other passengers and loud talkers. On a few occasions, you may notice a few people avoiding paying their tickets or even littering the seats.

So, here is all the info we have on about the game. Stay tuned to et updates on your favorite games.