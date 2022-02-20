type here...
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: How & Where To Watch?

By Michelle Cruz

Brock Lesnar enters the Elimination Chamber with the intention of defeating Bobby Lashley and earning the WWE Championship.

It’s Saudi Arabia’s turn after the Royal Rumble on the Road to WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley defends his WWE Championship against five men, including The Beast Brock Lesnar, at Elimination Chamber on Saturday. WrestleMania will be a title vs title match if Lesnar beats Lashley, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory to win the WWE championship. This is what Lesnar wants.

Roman Reigns, his WrestleMania opponent, is not taking the night off. His Universal Championship will be on the line as he faces up against the returning Goldberg. The Raw Women’s Championship, currently held by Becky Lynch, will be on the line when she faces Lita in a title match.

Finally, Ronda Rousey and Naomi will team up to take on Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at the conclusion of the show. Since her return to the ring at the Royal Rumble last month, this is Rousey’s first match back in the ring.

The date and time of the event

Watching from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the start times of Elimination Chamber 2022 will be different than usual. There will be a 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET broadcast of the show on February 19. For those in the area who often had to wait until the wee hours of the morning to get their grappling fix, this is a welcome change. Elimination Chamber airs at 4 a.m. AEDT for the Australians this time around.

The Peacock, WWE Network

WWE’s pay-per-views will now be held at Peacock, as you’re no doubt aware. In essence, the WWE Network has moved to NBC’s Peacock streaming service, where you can watch Elimination Chamber 2022. Free, Premium, and Premium Plus are the three levels of Peacock. A WWE Premium membership is required in order to view WWE content. The good news is that you’ll only have to pay $5 a month instead of WWE Network’s $10 a month.

Elimination Chamber 2022 will be available on the WWE Network for those outside of the United States.

The game card

  • WrestleMania 35: WWE Championship Elimination Chamber: Bobby Lashley (c) versus Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles. Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and Riddle square off.
  • Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
  • This is the WWE Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Chamber matchup, with Liv Morgan facing off against Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki Assh, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss for the opportunity to defend her title at WrestleMania.
  • Rousey vs. Flair vs. Deville: Ronda Rousey vs. Naomi
  • Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.
  • The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
  • McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss.
  • The Miz takes against Rey Mysterio in a head-to-head match.
