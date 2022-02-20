Over $450,000 was raised by Lafazan in the fourth quarter

County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury) raised the most money in the fourth quarter of 2021 from all qualifying candidates in the 3rd Congressional District, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

In the months after announcing his candidacy in December, Lafazan has collected $452,548 and spent just $46,290, according to FEC data.

Contributions, expenditures, and cash on hand were all documented in financial disclosures submitted by the deadline of January 31.

Old Westbury and North Hills mayors, as well as Assemblywoman Taylor Darling, have endorsed Lafazan’s campaign, his campaign said recently (D-Hempstead)

Fundraising numbers are an indicator of things to come, Lafazan’s campaign stated.

Legislator Lafazan’s fundraising amount – achieved in just 18 days of December – indicates just how powerful a candidate Lafazan will be over the next several months, and how his message of youth, enthusiasm, and vision for the Third District constituents has already begun to connect,” a campaign spokeswoman stated.

Santos’ campaign total now stands at $727,062, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). His campaign funds have been spent at a rate of $519,000 since he announced, leaving him with only $325,077 in the bank.

Melanie D’Arrigo, a Port Washington Democrat running for Congress, raised $77,954 in the final three months of 2021. D’Arrigo has a balance of $116,175 after raising $225,567 and spending $117,143 throughout her campaign.

D’Arrigo’s campaign just claimed the support of Melissa Mark-Viverito, a former New York City Council Speaker.

Republican candidate Kevin Surdi, a native of Queens, raised $7,521 in that time frame.

Since launching his candidacy a few weeks ago, Great Neck resident and Democratic candidate Robert Zimmerman has raised over $500,000, according to his campaign.

“We have been gratified by the amazing support from so many who have reacted to our campaign,” Zimmerman said in a statement after joining the race little over two weeks ago. “Our campaign’s rising momentum and the resonance of our message with the people of NY-03 are evidenced by the strength of our funding and the endorsements of a broad coalition of important leaders from throughout our District and New York State.”

Zimmerman’s campaign has received recent endorsements from Rebecca Sanin, a former candidate for Huntington supervisor, Glen Cove immigration activist Angel Reyes, Northeast Queens community leader Warren Schreiber, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), and JoAnn Smith, former CEO of Planned Parenthood in Nassau County.

Since announcing his campaign in January, Jon Kaiman, the former supervisor of North Hempstead, has not released his fundraising data for the fourth quarter. According to the Federal Election Commission, Reema Rasool of Oyster Bay’s fundraising totals were similarly unavailable.

In the 3rd Congressional District, Democratic state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a resident of Mount Vernon, declared her campaign for the office on Monday.

“Our country doesn’t simply need more Democrats in Washington, we need bolder ones,” Biaggi stated in a statement. As a candidate in New York’s Third Congressional District, I’m running for Congress to bring progressive and honest leadership to the front lines of our country’s most vital battles. The hardworking families of Westchester, Long Island, the Bronx, and Queens need an experienced, strong, and brave leader in Washington. And they have every right to demand the same from me.

“As the Representative of the Sound, I will work to combat climate change and protect our shorelines, expand voting rights, enact universal pre-K to support working parents, provide opportunity and relief for the middle class, protect abortion rights, ensure public safety and a fair criminal justice system, and provide affordable healthcare for all. “. It is time for us to transfer our enthusiasm and resolution to Washington, D.C., after working together to effect positive change in Albany on these problems”.

To compete for governor of New York, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) is stepping down from his position in Congress.

The 3rd Congressional District now encompasses sections of Nassau County’s North Shore as well as Suffolk, Queens, the Bronx, and Westchester. Republicans are fighting over the new congressional districts in the state.