The Gilded Age Season 2: Is It Happening? What Do We Know?

Before the premiere of the new historical saga, rumors spread among fans that the planned show was a continuation of Downton Abbey. However, the creator of the work denied the speculation, saying that the storylines of both projects do not intersect in any way. However, after watching a couple of episodes of the new tape, the audience still found the similarity of many characters with already known heroes. Nevertheless, the show was appreciated and today all fans of the author’s work are interested in the release date of “The Gilded Age” season 2.

After the finale of the legendary Downton Abbey project, the audience was looking forward to new works from Julian Fellows. Fortunately, everything happened pretty quickly, and fans were presented with the American version of their favorite movie. Tentatively, the release date of season 2 of The Gilded Age might be sometime in mid-2023. Despite a number of shortcomings in the show, the audience calls the series an interesting work and hope to see the second season of the show. Recall that, unlike Downton Abbey, all the actions of the show take place in the United States.

The Gilded Age: What Is The Plot?

1882 Young orphan Marian sells her house to pay off the debts of her dead father. The girl has to move to her aunts in New York. Relatives begin to introduce Marian into high society, introducing her niece to the local society and looking for a suitable match for her.

Meanwhile, construction is underway in the city, and a luxurious house of the Russell family is growing opposite the aunts’ house. Further events of the show revolve around pressing issues: what glasses to choose for dinner, whether it is possible to accept gifts from a lady with a dubious reputation, and where good suitors are found.

Critics who have seen the costume drama say the project is visually perfect. Chic outfits, beautiful scenery, small talk, imperfect characters, this is what distinguishes all the works of the famous connoisseur of the aristocracy. Despite the lack of official announcements about the continuation of the story, the audience is dreaming to know from the authors when the Gilded Age season 2 will be released. Let’s hope that the show will be extended.

The Gilded Age Season 2: Cast & Other Details

The first actors of the cast of the TV series The Gilded Age were announced, as reported by TVLine, in late September 2019, the same characters are expected to return for a second season. Christine Baranski ( The Good Wife, The Good Fight ) and Cynthia Nixon ( Sex and the City ) lead the group, respectively in the roles of stubborn aristocrat Agnes van Rhijn and sister Ava Brook, forced to rely on Agnes’s charity in difficult times. To share the scene with them, the following actors with their respective characters.

Amanda Peet as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Denee Benton as Peggy Scott

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Comparison With Downton Abbey & Critics

Compared to the show Downton Abbey, critics tend to prefer the first story, despite the fact that they don’t mind knowing if The Gilded Age will return for season 2. The reason for this assessment turned out to be too fast and superficial narration on the tv series. Which does not allow the audience to be imbued with confidence in the main characters.

Moreover, the name of the show is not an invention. It describes the era between the Civil War and the beginning of the 20th century. By the way, the idea of ​​creating the presented work visited Fellows back in 2012. The drama was directed by Downton Abbey director Michael Engler.