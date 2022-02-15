She-Hulk & Ms Marvel Release Date Leaked Online? Here Are Every Details

Both “She-Hulk” and “Ms Marvel” are scheduled to release on Disney+ in 2022. Have the Marvel series start dates and episode titles been accidentally revealed?

Not only the release of the new series but even the announcement of the release is also associated with many considerations at Disney +. For example, the start date of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the next ” Star Wars ” series, was not revealed until ” The Book of Boba Fett ” was broadcast in its entirety.

In terms of the streaming service ‘s upcoming Marvel series , that would mean that we won’t know more about the She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel start dates until all 6 episodes of Moon Knight are available, i.e. Beginning of May 2022.

However, concrete dates have already been made public beforehand, but their credibility can be doubted. The TV Time app, which users can use to rate series or put them on their notepad, already lists specific dates for both series and some episode titles.

IMG SRC: SCREENRANT

“She-Hulk” is scheduled to release on June 10, 2022, on Disney + with the episode “The Rules Don’t Apply”. This is unlikely for two reasons: June 10 falls on a Friday and since ” Loki ” Disney+ has always released its own productions on Wednesdays. In addition, the series would collide with ” Obi-Wan Kenobi ” and Disney+ actually always ensures that such hit series are scattered throughout the year and do not overlap.

“Ms Marvel” is supposed to release on May 13, 2022. That too can be doubted. Again, the date is a Friday, this time, less than two weeks away from the start of “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” The last two episodes of “Ms Marvel” would then even overlap with “She-Hulk”.

IMG SRC: CINEMAEXPRESS

So these are obviously just placeholders, but at least the episode titles could be right. TV Time lists the “Ms Marvel” episodes as follows:

Episode 1: “Kamala Khan: Embig!”

Episode 2: “Lockin’ Jaws”

Episode 3: “The Woman I Look Up To”

Episode 4: “New Kid on the Block”

Episode 5: “My Faith”

Episode 6: Only Here to Save the World”

Darkness Awaits Marvel Fans

It’s likely to be a few more months before we get any official information on the She-Hulk and Ms Marvel launches. At least the release of “Moon Knight” on March 30, 2022, is not too far away, although the Marvel series with Oscar Isaac will be much darker than the series adventures of Jennifer Walters and Kamala Khan.

The age rating for the 6 episodes of “Moon Knight” has not yet been determined. But even if the series gets the expected FSK-12 rating, parents are better off checking out Moon Knight’s adventures for themselves before letting their kids watch the series unsupervised.

There were also dark moments in series like ” Loki ” or films like ” Black Widow “, but these were always lightened up by cheerful scenes. With “Moon Knight”, on the other hand, the focus is on the serious mood of the story, at least in the trailer.

IMG SRC: NME

Upcoming Marvel series like ” She-Hulk ” or “Ms Marvel ” are productions with a lot of humor, perhaps that’s why Disney+ allowed itself to keep “Moon Knight” unusually serious and dark for once. While that shouldn’t bother kids, Disney wouldn’t go that far, the depressing mood could be too much for young Marvel fans.

We will know more by March 30, 2022, at the latest, when the first episode of “Moon Knight ” will release at Disney+. Whether the series will succeed in integrating itself harmoniously into the existing Marvel universe is still in the stars.