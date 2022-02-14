Tales Of The Walking Dead: Release Date? Cast? And Everything You Must Know

With “Tales of the Walking Dead” the AMC series “The Walking Dead” gets another spin-off. We reveal everything about the start, plot, trailer and cast of the series.

The successful zombie series “The Walking Dead” is getting a new spin-off with “Tales of the Walking Dead”. Filming for the AMC series has already started. Find out when you can expect Season 1 below.

IMG SRC: CBR

There is no exact start date for the spin-off yet. Tales of the Walking Dead is likely to be released by AMC in summer 2022. Filming began on January 18th in Buford, Georgia. 53 days of shooting are planned there.

Tales of the Walking Dead: What Is The Plot?

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is to be designed as an anthology series and each episode will tell a self-contained story of a character from the original series. Different characters can be selected from the entire TWD timeline. Accordingly, it is also possible that the past of already deceased characters is illuminated or completely new characters are performed.

IMG SRC: TECHRADAR

Tales of the Walking Dead: Trailer

There is no trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead yet. As soon as a trailer or pictures of the series appear, you will find them here.

These Actors Appear in “Tales of the Walking Dead”.

Viewers will experience Parker Posey, known from the sci-fi series ” Lost in Space “, in a currently unknown role in “Tales of the Walking Dead”. AMC also announced new cast members today: Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews and upcoming Netflix series Inventing Anna star Anthony Edwards. Also starring in “Tales of the Walking Dead” are comedian and actress Jillian Bell (“Girls’ Night Out”) and Poppy Liu (” Hacks “).

IMG SRC: YOUTUBE

Are Dead “The Walking Dead” Fan Favorites Like Abraham and Beta returning?

The actors just mentioned are brand new to the TWD cosmos. Of course, Tales of the Walking Dead also offers the exciting opportunity to bring back dead Walking Dead characters for an episode. A prequel story would then be told here.

TWD fans are hoping, for example, for redhead Abraham or Whisperer villain Beta. And another TWD star was recently spotted near the shooting of “Tales”. However, whether AMC will announce such casting news before the start of the spin-off seems rather questionable. Because that would certainly lessen the surprise for fans.

In the meantime, some new actors have been confirmed for “Tales of the Walking Dead” who were previously alien to the TWD universe. Here are newbies for the spin-off.

Terry Crews (” Brooklyn Nine-Nine “)

Anthony Edwards (” We Crashed “)

Parker Posey (” Lost in Space “)

Poppy Liu (” Hacks “)

Jillian Bell (“Workaholics”)

It is not yet clear which well-known characters will return. In addition to numerous fans of the “The Walking Dead” universe, some of the TWD actors also commented on the announced anthology series, such as the beta actor Ryan Hurst. As he says himself, he has “some ideas” as far as the cast is concerned.

IMG SRC: IGN

Tales of the Walking Dead: Production Details

American television producer and screenwriter Scott Gimple , who served as showrunner for the original series The Walking Dead, is reportedly also involved in the new spin-off series Tales of the Walking Dead. Season 1 of the new series will consist of six episodes.

Channing Powell, who has already worked on “The Walking Dead” and the first offshoot ” Fear the Walking Dead “, takes over as showrunner on the now ordered “Tales of the Walking Dead”. He promised all TWD viewers and fans “one of the most unique spin-offs” to the zombie series, which will “push the boundaries of this universe”.