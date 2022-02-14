HomeEntertainmentSuper Bowl 2022: Every...

Super Bowl 2022: Every Trailer Revealed! Watch Here

By Sergey Solvania
Super Bowl 2022: Every Trailer Revealed! Watch Here

During the night, Super Bowl 2022 was held, which also brought with it many new trailers, films and TV series. Among these the most loved and awaited was that of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. In addition, the world was able to get a first look at the TV series The Lord of the Rings . Here is all the news.

IMG SRC: TVINSIDER

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

The trailer that opened the evening was that of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The second film dedicated to the Sorcerer was in fact the protagonist of the Super Bowl, given the amount of new information revealed about its plot.

From all over the globe, MCU fans have flocked to social media to comment on these new images, which introduce a number of beloved characters, such as Professor Xavier, from X-Men. To see Doctor Strange 2 we will have to wait for May.

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Official Trailer

Moon Knight

Although a Moon Knight trailer has already been released, Marvel Studios wanted to delight us with a new teaser, which contains unpublished images.

In this video we still see Steven Grant struggling with nightmares, and with the constant confusion that does not make him distinguish sleep from the moments when he is awake. The Moon Knight costume, which wraps around Steven’s body, is also shown longer. But here are more trailers from the Super Bowl.

MOON KNIGHT Trailer 2 (NEW, 2022)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Super Bowl 2022 also brought us the teaser trailer for the most awaited Amazon Prime show of the year,  Lord of the Rings TV series. A series of new characters appear in the video dedicated to The Rings of Power. Furthermore, we are reiterated that this is a new story, set before the times of the king and the company. But what other trailers came out overnight?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Nope

From the mind of Jordan Peele comes the new horror Nope. The director, author and producer is best known for his Get Out and Us, whose scary universe is also part of the next Nope, arriving in the cinema in 2022. The cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Barbie Ferreira .

The plot follows a group of residents of an isolated city witnessing a mysterious and abnormal event.

Sonic 2

The blue hedgehog Sonic also returns to the screens, with a second film dedicated to his character.

During Super Bowl 2022 a trailer dedicated to the film was released, in which we will also see Tails and Knuckles, other characters from this universe. Jim Carrey also returns as Mr Robotnik.

After defeating Dr Robotnik, Sonic is ready to enjoy greater freedom, but the villain returns as a new ally,  Knuckles, in search of an emerald with the power to create and destroy civilization. So, Sonic and his new best friend  Tails set out in search of the stone.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) – “Choose Your Team” – Paramount Pictures

The Lost City

A new trailer for The Lost City was also released during Super Bowl 2022.

The film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe. Author Loretta Sage has spent her career writing about exotic places in her famous romantic adventure novels with the cover model Alan, who has dedicated her life to embodying the hero Dash.

While on tour to promote her new book, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who she hopes will lead him to the treasure of the ancient city lost from its last story. So Alan leaves to save her.

The Lost City | Big Game Spot (2022 Movie) – Paramount Pictures

Most Popular

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleCanadian police begin attempt to clear protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge to US – pamdemocrat.org
Next article‘Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic’ Being Revived After Cancellation?

More from Author

Entertainment

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release Date? What’s Next In The Line?

Fans are eagerly awaiting "Jujutsu Kaisen" season 2. An event is...
Stewart Herro -
Entertainment

Tales Of The Walking Dead: Release Date? Cast? And Everything You Must Know

With "Tales of the Walking Dead" the AMC series "The Walking...
Michelle Cruz -
Entertainment

Mayans MC Season 4: Release Date Revealed! What Will Happen Next?

Almost 7 years after the end of Sons of Anarchy, fans...
Fiona Lanez -
Entertainment

‘Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic’ Being Revived After Cancellation?

The Star Wars series Rangers of the New Republic has been...
Michelle Cruz -

Read Now

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release Date? What’s Next In The Line?

Fans are eagerly awaiting "Jujutsu Kaisen" season 2. An event is planned for February 2022 where there could finally be news about the sequel. The anime series " Jujutsu Kaisen " was one of the absolute winners of the fall season 2020 in Japan. The action-packed fantasy adventure...

Tales Of The Walking Dead: Release Date? Cast? And Everything You Must Know

With "Tales of the Walking Dead" the AMC series "The Walking Dead" gets another spin-off. We reveal everything about the start, plot, trailer and cast of the series. The successful zombie series "The Walking Dead" is getting a new spin-off with "Tales of the Walking Dead". Filming for...

Mayans MC Season 4: Release Date Revealed! What Will Happen Next?

Almost 7 years after the end of Sons of Anarchy, fans of the bikers can finally look forward to the spin-off. In the FX series "Mayans MC" we follow the Mayans Motorcycle Club. And new member Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes. "Mayans MC" is getting a 4th season from...

‘Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic’ Being Revived After Cancellation?

The Star Wars series Rangers of the New Republic has been put on hold. With "The Book of Boba Fett" there is a good chance that the series will still be filmed. The luck has turned. Once upon a time, "Rangers of the New Republic" was scrapped. The...

Super Bowl 2022: Every Trailer Revealed! Watch Here

During the night, Super Bowl 2022 was held, which also brought with it many new trailers, films and TV series. Among these the most loved and awaited was that of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. In addition, the world was able to get a first...

Canadian police begin attempt to clear protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge to US – pamdemocrat.org

Police in Canada have began removing protestors from the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River in an effort to break a six-day blockade of North America's busiest international crossing by anti-Covid-19 demonstrators. Protesters on the Canadian side of the bridge, in the city of Windsor, were confronted by...

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Trailer Reveals One Final Battle for Glory

The historical epic's 5th season will be its final season. The final season of Netflix's British historical fiction series, The Last Kingdom, has just released an official trailer. Compared to Game of Thrones as it tells the story of Uhtred, who was raised by Vikings and realizes he was born an...

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 in 2022: Everything You Need to Know

When Bravo announced its newest show, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” fans were eager to see their favorite cast members from different places come together for one grand vacation. Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer returned...

Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg has purchased Death Row Records, the label that launched him and his incredible career. The legendary singer debuted in 1993 with his debut album Doggystyle which was released by Death Row Records. He now acquired the same label and is the official owner. A private...

When Can We Expect the Next Episode of Riverdale Season 6 to Stream on Netflix?

The narrative, based on the Archie comics, continues to conquer new boundaries. Thrilling twists and turns in the plot are a common occurrence on the show. We remember how much the fans were scared when they learnt that the authors were going to “throw” the main protagonists...

The Boys Season 3: Release Date Has Been Announced?

Season 3 of The Boys was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2020 by the show's dedicated panel. Even after more than a year, there's still been no sign of what the new season will bring for fans. Final word: Amazon's most popular superhero drama isn't going anywhere...

Euphoria Season 3: HBO Renews Zendaya Starrer Hit Series

If you are someone who loves watching "Euphoria" and are obsessing over the new season, hold on, coz you are going to be thrilled to know something. Euphoria is officially renewed for another season. Yes, you read it right. All the fans will be delighted to learn about this...

Copyright © Democrat Newspaper