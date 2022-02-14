Super Bowl 2022: Every Trailer Revealed! Watch Here

During the night, Super Bowl 2022 was held, which also brought with it many new trailers, films and TV series. Among these the most loved and awaited was that of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. In addition, the world was able to get a first look at the TV series The Lord of the Rings . Here is all the news.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

The trailer that opened the evening was that of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The second film dedicated to the Sorcerer was in fact the protagonist of the Super Bowl, given the amount of new information revealed about its plot.

From all over the globe, MCU fans have flocked to social media to comment on these new images, which introduce a number of beloved characters, such as Professor Xavier, from X-Men. To see Doctor Strange 2 we will have to wait for May.

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Official Trailer

Moon Knight

Although a Moon Knight trailer has already been released, Marvel Studios wanted to delight us with a new teaser, which contains unpublished images.

In this video we still see Steven Grant struggling with nightmares, and with the constant confusion that does not make him distinguish sleep from the moments when he is awake. The Moon Knight costume, which wraps around Steven’s body, is also shown longer. But here are more trailers from the Super Bowl.

MOON KNIGHT Trailer 2 (NEW, 2022)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Super Bowl 2022 also brought us the teaser trailer for the most awaited Amazon Prime show of the year, Lord of the Rings TV series. A series of new characters appear in the video dedicated to The Rings of Power. Furthermore, we are reiterated that this is a new story, set before the times of the king and the company. But what other trailers came out overnight?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Nope

From the mind of Jordan Peele comes the new horror Nope. The director, author and producer is best known for his Get Out and Us, whose scary universe is also part of the next Nope, arriving in the cinema in 2022. The cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Barbie Ferreira .

The plot follows a group of residents of an isolated city witnessing a mysterious and abnormal event.

Sonic 2

The blue hedgehog Sonic also returns to the screens, with a second film dedicated to his character.

During Super Bowl 2022 a trailer dedicated to the film was released, in which we will also see Tails and Knuckles, other characters from this universe. Jim Carrey also returns as Mr Robotnik.

After defeating Dr Robotnik, Sonic is ready to enjoy greater freedom, but the villain returns as a new ally, Knuckles, in search of an emerald with the power to create and destroy civilization. So, Sonic and his new best friend Tails set out in search of the stone.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) – “Choose Your Team” – Paramount Pictures

The Lost City

A new trailer for The Lost City was also released during Super Bowl 2022.

The film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe. Author Loretta Sage has spent her career writing about exotic places in her famous romantic adventure novels with the cover model Alan, who has dedicated her life to embodying the hero Dash.

While on tour to promote her new book, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who she hopes will lead him to the treasure of the ancient city lost from its last story. So Alan leaves to save her.

The Lost City | Big Game Spot (2022 Movie) – Paramount Pictures