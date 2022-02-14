HomeEntertainment‘Star Wars: Rangers Of...

‘Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic’ Being Revived After Cancellation?

By Michelle Cruz
‘Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic’ Being Revived After Cancellation?

The Star Wars series Rangers of the New Republic has been put on hold. With “The Book of Boba Fett” there is a good chance that the series will still be filmed.

The luck has turned. Once upon a time, “Rangers of the New Republic” was scrapped. The reason was controversial social media posts by Cara Dune actress Gina Carano. But the finale of The Book of Boba Fett could see Timothy Olyphant take over as Cobb Vanth and replace Cara Dune in the Disney+ series.

“Rangers of the New Republic” is a “Star Wars” series that was actually scrapped. But now the shooting could start after ” Star Wars: Ahsoka “. The finale of The Book of Boba Fett seems to have breathed new life into Rangers of the New Republic. We’ll tell you how the future of ” The Mandalorian ” spin-off at Disney + is.

IMG SRC: SCREENRANT

“Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic”: Do We Have A Release Date?

An official start date for “Rangers of the New Republic” has not yet been set. No wonder, from the official side, the series is still considered pulped. If it is picked up again, the series will start at the end of 2023 at the earliest.

IMG SRC: COLLIDER

“Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic”: Who’s In The Cast?

No actors or actresses have been confirmed for Rangers of the New Republic yet. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee will probably play a role as Carson Teva. He has previously appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Additionally, Timothy Olyphant could star as Cobb Vanth. At least the finale of The Book of Boba Fett hints at Vanth’s starring role.

Gina Carano was initially set to star as Cara Dune but was fired from the Star Wars universe after a controversy.

Carano once again attracted attention on social media with controversial posts. As is so often the case, the Instagram post, which has since been deleted, was about the corona pandemic and the position of Republicans in the USA, which Carano compares to Jews in the Third Reich. Too much for Disney and Lucasfilm, who ruled out any future collaboration with Carano.

IMG SRC: YOUTUBE

“Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic”: What Is The Plot?

There is no official synopsis for “Rangers of the New Republic” yet. We’re likely following the New Republic’s law enforcement officers as they patrol the galaxy. Who in particular remains to be seen. If the series comes out, the plot will certainly overlap with those of other “Star Wars” series.

Of course, “The Mandalorian”, “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Star Wars: Ahsoka” come into question, because the series play in the “Star Wars” chronology parallel to “Rangers of the New Republic”.

“Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic”: Do We Have A Trailer

The sci-fi series is not (yet) filmed, so unfortunately there is no trailer that we could show you here. We will submit these as soon as there is news. At least we can make you happy with a logo for the series.

“Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic”: Details On Its Production

As a canceled Disney+ series, “Rangers of the New Republic” is of course not officially in production. But responsible were Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who is also responsible for “The Mandalorian”, “Ahsoka” and “The Book of Boba Fett”. Should they revisit the series, Rangers of the New Republic will begin filming in fall 2022.

Now after almost a year, the hopes for the show have again been invigorated and the fans are hoping that the show makes its way towards getting a greet light of approval at Disney+. Though nothing has been officially confirmed so far.

Most Popular

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleSuper Bowl 2022: Every Trailer Revealed! Watch Here
Next articleMayans MC Season 4: Release Date Revealed! What Will Happen Next?

More from Author

Entertainment

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release Date? What’s Next In The Line?

Fans are eagerly awaiting "Jujutsu Kaisen" season 2. An event is...
Stewart Herro -
Entertainment

Tales Of The Walking Dead: Release Date? Cast? And Everything You Must Know

With "Tales of the Walking Dead" the AMC series "The Walking...
Michelle Cruz -
Entertainment

Mayans MC Season 4: Release Date Revealed! What Will Happen Next?

Almost 7 years after the end of Sons of Anarchy, fans...
Fiona Lanez -
Entertainment

‘Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic’ Being Revived After Cancellation?

The Star Wars series Rangers of the New Republic has been...
Michelle Cruz -

Read Now

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release Date? What’s Next In The Line?

Fans are eagerly awaiting "Jujutsu Kaisen" season 2. An event is planned for February 2022 where there could finally be news about the sequel. The anime series " Jujutsu Kaisen " was one of the absolute winners of the fall season 2020 in Japan. The action-packed fantasy adventure...

Tales Of The Walking Dead: Release Date? Cast? And Everything You Must Know

With "Tales of the Walking Dead" the AMC series "The Walking Dead" gets another spin-off. We reveal everything about the start, plot, trailer and cast of the series. The successful zombie series "The Walking Dead" is getting a new spin-off with "Tales of the Walking Dead". Filming for...

Mayans MC Season 4: Release Date Revealed! What Will Happen Next?

Almost 7 years after the end of Sons of Anarchy, fans of the bikers can finally look forward to the spin-off. In the FX series "Mayans MC" we follow the Mayans Motorcycle Club. And new member Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes. "Mayans MC" is getting a 4th season from...

‘Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic’ Being Revived After Cancellation?

The Star Wars series Rangers of the New Republic has been put on hold. With "The Book of Boba Fett" there is a good chance that the series will still be filmed. The luck has turned. Once upon a time, "Rangers of the New Republic" was scrapped. The...

Super Bowl 2022: Every Trailer Revealed! Watch Here

During the night, Super Bowl 2022 was held, which also brought with it many new trailers, films and TV series. Among these the most loved and awaited was that of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. In addition, the world was able to get a first...

Canadian police begin attempt to clear protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge to US – pamdemocrat.org

Police in Canada have began removing protestors from the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River in an effort to break a six-day blockade of North America's busiest international crossing by anti-Covid-19 demonstrators. Protesters on the Canadian side of the bridge, in the city of Windsor, were confronted by...

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Trailer Reveals One Final Battle for Glory

The historical epic's 5th season will be its final season. The final season of Netflix's British historical fiction series, The Last Kingdom, has just released an official trailer. Compared to Game of Thrones as it tells the story of Uhtred, who was raised by Vikings and realizes he was born an...

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 in 2022: Everything You Need to Know

When Bravo announced its newest show, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” fans were eager to see their favorite cast members from different places come together for one grand vacation. Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer returned...

Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg has purchased Death Row Records, the label that launched him and his incredible career. The legendary singer debuted in 1993 with his debut album Doggystyle which was released by Death Row Records. He now acquired the same label and is the official owner. A private...

When Can We Expect the Next Episode of Riverdale Season 6 to Stream on Netflix?

The narrative, based on the Archie comics, continues to conquer new boundaries. Thrilling twists and turns in the plot are a common occurrence on the show. We remember how much the fans were scared when they learnt that the authors were going to “throw” the main protagonists...

The Boys Season 3: Release Date Has Been Announced?

Season 3 of The Boys was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2020 by the show's dedicated panel. Even after more than a year, there's still been no sign of what the new season will bring for fans. Final word: Amazon's most popular superhero drama isn't going anywhere...

Euphoria Season 3: HBO Renews Zendaya Starrer Hit Series

If you are someone who loves watching "Euphoria" and are obsessing over the new season, hold on, coz you are going to be thrilled to know something. Euphoria is officially renewed for another season. Yes, you read it right. All the fans will be delighted to learn about this...

Copyright © Democrat Newspaper