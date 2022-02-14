‘Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic’ Being Revived After Cancellation?

The Star Wars series Rangers of the New Republic has been put on hold. With “The Book of Boba Fett” there is a good chance that the series will still be filmed.

The luck has turned. Once upon a time, “Rangers of the New Republic” was scrapped. The reason was controversial social media posts by Cara Dune actress Gina Carano. But the finale of The Book of Boba Fett could see Timothy Olyphant take over as Cobb Vanth and replace Cara Dune in the Disney+ series.

“Rangers of the New Republic” is a “Star Wars” series that was actually scrapped. But now the shooting could start after ” Star Wars: Ahsoka “. The finale of The Book of Boba Fett seems to have breathed new life into Rangers of the New Republic. We’ll tell you how the future of ” The Mandalorian ” spin-off at Disney + is.

An official start date for “Rangers of the New Republic” has not yet been set. No wonder, from the official side, the series is still considered pulped. If it is picked up again, the series will start at the end of 2023 at the earliest.

“Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic”: Who’s In The Cast?

No actors or actresses have been confirmed for Rangers of the New Republic yet. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee will probably play a role as Carson Teva. He has previously appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Additionally, Timothy Olyphant could star as Cobb Vanth. At least the finale of The Book of Boba Fett hints at Vanth’s starring role.

Gina Carano was initially set to star as Cara Dune but was fired from the Star Wars universe after a controversy.

Carano once again attracted attention on social media with controversial posts. As is so often the case, the Instagram post, which has since been deleted, was about the corona pandemic and the position of Republicans in the USA, which Carano compares to Jews in the Third Reich. Too much for Disney and Lucasfilm, who ruled out any future collaboration with Carano.

“Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic”: What Is The Plot?

There is no official synopsis for “Rangers of the New Republic” yet. We’re likely following the New Republic’s law enforcement officers as they patrol the galaxy. Who in particular remains to be seen. If the series comes out, the plot will certainly overlap with those of other “Star Wars” series.

Of course, “The Mandalorian”, “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Star Wars: Ahsoka” come into question, because the series play in the “Star Wars” chronology parallel to “Rangers of the New Republic”.

“Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic”: Do We Have A Trailer

The sci-fi series is not (yet) filmed, so unfortunately there is no trailer that we could show you here. We will submit these as soon as there is news. At least we can make you happy with a logo for the series.

“Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic”: Details On Its Production

As a canceled Disney+ series, “Rangers of the New Republic” is of course not officially in production. But responsible were Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who is also responsible for “The Mandalorian”, “Ahsoka” and “The Book of Boba Fett”. Should they revisit the series, Rangers of the New Republic will begin filming in fall 2022.

Now after almost a year, the hopes for the show have again been invigorated and the fans are hoping that the show makes its way towards getting a greet light of approval at Disney+. Though nothing has been officially confirmed so far.