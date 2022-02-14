HomeEntertainmentMayans MC Season 4:...

Mayans MC Season 4: Release Date Revealed! What Will Happen Next?

By Fiona Lanez
Almost 7 years after the end of Sons of Anarchy, fans of the bikers can finally look forward to the spin-off. In the FX series “Mayans MC” we follow the Mayans Motorcycle Club. And new member Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. “Mayans MC” is getting a 4th season from US broadcaster FX. The broadcaster just announced the release date. We tell you everything you need to know about the start, plot and cast of the new episodes.

Mayans MC is set in a post-Jax Teller world. Fresh out of prison, Ezekiel “EZ ” Reyes (JD Pardo) wants to join the Mayans MC on the California-Mexico border. Now EZ must find himself in a town where he was previously viewed as a golden boy living the American dream. Our episode guide reveals what’s happening. The ” Sons of Anarchy ” spin-off finally has a release date: the biker series “Mayans MC” returns this spring with Season 4 to US broadcaster FX. We’ll tell you how dark and dangerous the new episodes will be.

Mayans MC Season 4: Do We Have A Release Date?

“Mayans MC” returns to US television in spring 2022. The new episodes will appear on April 19 on US broadcaster FX, as reported by US magazine Deadline. A day later they can be seen on the streaming service Hulu.

Mayans MC Season 4: What Will Happen Next In The New Season?

Not much can be said about the plot of the new season so far. Writer Elgin James told Deadline, “In Season 4 we look forward to delving deeper into the truths of each character, exploring the perils of the dangerous world they live in and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”

Season 4 will continue to be about consequences, James told Deadline. The new episodes also deal with how things will continue for EZ and Gaby after the breakup. According to writer Elgin James, Season 4 will be about consequences and EZ and Gaby’s failed relationship.

The story of the two is based on the story of author Elgin James and his wife. James wants to find out how he would have fared if his wife had separated from him.

In Season 4, EZ slips more and more into darkness, although James can certainly imagine a happy ending for him. Also, Marcus Alvarez will return.

Mayans MC Season 4: Do We Have A Trailer For The New Season?

There is no trailer for the 4th season yet. As soon as that changes, you will find him here. Mayans MC was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The Sons of Anarchy spin-off was produced by Sutter, James and Norberto Barba. Barba also directs the first two episodes. The previous seasons consisted of 10 episodes each and were produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Mayans MC Season 4: Who’s In The Cast? Everyone Who Will Return For The New Season

Expect to see JD Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes, and Ray McKinnon as Lincoln Potter.

Also starring alongside JD Pardo are Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica), Sarah Bolger ( Once Upon a Time ), Michael Irby (The Unit), Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral ( American Crime ), and Danny Pino with. We also see supporting roles from Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Rocco Vargas, Maurice Compte, Gino Vento, Tony Plana and Ada Maris. Danny Pino should also be back as Miguel Galindo and Carla Baratta as Luisa “Adelita” Espina.

