Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release Date? What’s Next In The Line?

Fans are eagerly awaiting “Jujutsu Kaisen” season 2. An event is planned for February 2022 where there could finally be news about the sequel.

The anime series ” Jujutsu Kaisen ” was one of the absolute winners of the fall season 2020 in Japan. The action-packed fantasy adventure on the Crunchyroll streaming service is also very popular. In addition, “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” had a very successful start in Japanese cinemas as a prequel film at the end of December. News about Season 2 of the series is expected in mid-February 2022.

The announcement promises news regarding “Jujutsu Kaisen” in addition to an acceptance speech for the success of the film “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” on the stage of TOHO Cinemas Hibiya. However, more is not revealed yet. Some of the Seiyuu will be named as speakers, and the presentation will also be broadcast in other cinemas throughout Japan.

Mangaka Gege Akutami and animation studio Mappa are still keeping quiet about the second season of “Jujutsu Kaisen”. But since both manga and anime adaptations and film adaptations are among the most popular works at the moment, it is probably only a matter of time before season 2 appears.

Speaking on Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun’s Mantan Web website, Yoichi Mushiaki, president of Japanese TV broadcaster MBS, asked fans to be patient: “I would like to ask you to wait a little longer before we publish concrete plans. However, I think that we will meet your expectations.”

Since the animation studio, Mappa is currently working on the implementation of other strong licenses with ” Chainsaw Man ” or “Kakegurui Twin”, among others, you can assume that the start date of “Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 2 will still be a long way in the future. So don’t expect a sequel before 2023.

Is There Already A Trailer For “Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 2?

There is currently no trailer for season 2. Just recently, on December 24, 2021, the prequel film “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” was released in Japanese cinemas.

The feature film adapts the prequel to the anime series, which is also directed by mangaka Gege Akutami. The trailer shows you images from the film about protagonist Yuta Okkotsu, who is voiced in the Japanese original by voice actress Megumi Ogata (Shinji in ” Neon Genesis Evangelion “, Sailor Uranus in ” Sailor Moon “).

Yuta’s life is turned upside down overnight when a curse takes hold of him. The young man poses a mortal danger to his fellow human beings. Now he has to learn how to deal with his dark powers at the Magic Academy. But he not only finds allies here, but sinister figures are also after his power to abuse it for their own plans.

What’s Next In “Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 2

The last battles of the first season have been fought and season 1 ends with the exorcism of particularly insidious cursing spirits. If the anime adaptation continues to follow the manga template at the same pace, then it is to be expected that season 2 could start with a flashback.

The flashback tells you the story of Geto and why he was swallowed up by darkness. There could also be a major incident in Shibuya. There, a lot will be demanded of Yuji and his friends as well as their enemies.

The anime movie “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” also fits into the topic of past events. In any case, you will certainly not get bored and you can expect exciting fights from the extra class.

Since Mappa also co-produced the prequel as a film, there is nothing to prevent the studio from animating the following seasons as well. The animation quality and pacing of the anime are consistently high, so a studio change is extremely unlikely.