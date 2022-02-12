The Last Kingdom Season 5 Trailer Reveals One Final Battle for Glory

The historical epic’s 5th season will be its final season.

The final season of Netflix’s British historical fiction series, The Last Kingdom, has just released an official trailer. Compared to Game of Thrones as it tells the story of Uhtred, who was raised by Vikings and realizes he was born an Anglo-Saxon, the fifth season of the acclaimed series will drop on Netflix on March 9 this year.

There will be a fifth season of The Last Kingdom coming to Netflix in March, and here is some information about what we can expect, the release date, and returning cast members. IMDb has given the series an 8.4 out of 10 ratings, and Rotten Tomatoes has given it a 96% rating.

In April of 2020, a trailer was released for ‘The Last Kingdom’s prior season, which will be the series’ final installment. A time jump from the previous season is visible in the trailer, which features Emily Cox as Brida, who is back to exact vengeance on Uhtred. We can see Uhtred returns to Bebbanburg to reclaim his property from his cousin.

Season 5 of ‘The Last Kingdom’ will premiere on March 9, 2022, according to the trailer and Netflix’s Newsroom. Netflix has all the past seasons of the show available to stream. A poster featuring Uhtred and his swords, which was issued by Netflix, confirms the official release date of season 5.

What can happen in Season 5?

There will be one more attempt by Uhtred to reclaim his empire from his cousin and one final attempt to unite England in ‘The Last Kingdom,’ which will be the focus of Season 5. Season 5 begins following the time jump from the previous season, thus we may expect a new beginning.

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Official Synopsis

The Last Kingdom Season 5: The Recurring Cast

The cast and most of the characters will return in the final season of The Last Kingdom.

Alexander Dreymon will continue his role as Uhtred for the last season

Eliza Butterworth will repeat her role as Aels

Season 5 will see Arnas Fedaravicius return to the role of Sihtric

Millie Brady is also joining the cast as Aethelflaed

Brida, played by Emily Cox, will be returning as well

Finan James Northcote will also reprise his role as Aldhelm Mark Rowley

Ewan Mitchell is also coming as Osferth

Timothy Innes may also reprise as King Edward

Cavan Clerkin would also be back as Pyrlig

Adrian Schiller will also be back as Aethelhelm

Will there be Season 6?

As the story of ‘The Last Kingdom’ revolves around a series of books with the same title written by Bernard Cornwell Published by Saxon Stories and all the 13 novels have not been adopted yet, but as per the Radiotimes Season 5 will be the final & last season. As a result, we can’t expect a continuation of the show. “Seven Kings Must Die” is a movie adaptation of the Netflix series that will be released soon after Season 5 is released, which is wonderful news for fans of the show.