Canadian police begin attempt to clear protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge to US – pamdemocrat.org

Police in Canada have began removing protestors from the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River in an effort to break a six-day blockade of North America’s busiest international crossing by anti-Covid-19 demonstrators.

Protesters on the Canadian side of the bridge, in the city of Windsor, were confronted by dozens of police officers shortly after 8am ET. Dismantling a makeshift tent area where they had been receiving food and shelter were early signals that some protesters were deciding to go on their own.

Walking toward the bridge, several people remained near an intersection with standing police officers at about 10 in the morning, some of whom talked or yelled at them. A CNN cameraman on the scene saw no arrests being made right away. There were still about 20 protest vehicles in the area.

This comes a day after a judge issued an order allowing police to begin clearing the bridge area and resolving the impasse that has snarled supply networks and frightened political leaders.

Windsor police stated after Friday’s court order that demonstrators might be arrested if they obstruct the bridge, and vehicles could be seized and forfeited if convicted.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens stated Friday that if towing is necessary, “we’ll start towing the automobiles one by one,” just hours before the judge’s deadline.

“Severe repercussions” have been promised to those who participate in the blockades at the bridge and elsewhere in the province, including in Ottawa, by Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday.

According to him, those who refuse to vacate the blockades face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in prison.

“Those actions will have significant repercussions, and I want to be crystal clear about that. Already, we’ve begun to pursue those who are providing financial support for the unlawful occupation “”Ford stated.”

Since last month, Canadian truckers have been protesting new restrictions requiring Canadian truckers crossing the US-Canadian border to be completely vaccinated against Covid-19 or face two-week quarantine in their homes when they return.

Demonstrators across the country joined in the fight against similar Covid-19 policies, such as limitations on gatherings and mask demands, notably in schools.

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, Canada has one of the highest immunisation rates in the world, with nearly four out of every five Canadians immunised. The Canadian government estimates that approximately 90% of the country’s truckers are properly vaccinated and qualified to cross the border.

For the past two weeks, protesters have blocked Ottawa’s downtown core and caused the city’s mayor and a judge to order them to cease honking.

In addition to the Ambassador Bridge, other border crossings are also impacted. They’ve also blocked crossings between Manitoba and North Dakota with semitrailers and other vehicles, as well as the Coutts border between Alberta and Montana with farm equipment and other vehicles.