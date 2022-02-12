HomeLocal NewsCanadian police begin attempt...

Canadian police begin attempt to clear protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge to US – pamdemocrat.org

By Stewart Herro
Canadian police begin attempt to clear protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge to US - pamdemocrat.org

Police in Canada have began removing protestors from the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River in an effort to break a six-day blockade of North America’s busiest international crossing by anti-Covid-19 demonstrators.

Protesters on the Canadian side of the bridge, in the city of Windsor, were confronted by dozens of police officers shortly after 8am ET. Dismantling a makeshift tent area where they had been receiving food and shelter were early signals that some protesters were deciding to go on their own.

Walking toward the bridge, several people remained near an intersection with standing police officers at about 10 in the morning, some of whom talked or yelled at them. A CNN cameraman on the scene saw no arrests being made right away. There were still about 20 protest vehicles in the area.

This comes a day after a judge issued an order allowing police to begin clearing the bridge area and resolving the impasse that has snarled supply networks and frightened political leaders.

Windsor police stated after Friday’s court order that demonstrators might be arrested if they obstruct the bridge, and vehicles could be seized and forfeited if convicted.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens stated Friday that if towing is necessary, “we’ll start towing the automobiles one by one,” just hours before the judge’s deadline.
“Severe repercussions” have been promised to those who participate in the blockades at the bridge and elsewhere in the province, including in Ottawa, by Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday.

According to him, those who refuse to vacate the blockades face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in prison.

“Those actions will have significant repercussions, and I want to be crystal clear about that. Already, we’ve begun to pursue those who are providing financial support for the unlawful occupation “”Ford stated.”

Since last month, Canadian truckers have been protesting new restrictions requiring Canadian truckers crossing the US-Canadian border to be completely vaccinated against Covid-19 or face two-week quarantine in their homes when they return.

Demonstrators across the country joined in the fight against similar Covid-19 policies, such as limitations on gatherings and mask demands, notably in schools.

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, Canada has one of the highest immunisation rates in the world, with nearly four out of every five Canadians immunised. The Canadian government estimates that approximately 90% of the country’s truckers are properly vaccinated and qualified to cross the border.

For the past two weeks, protesters have blocked Ottawa’s downtown core and caused the city’s mayor and a judge to order them to cease honking.
In addition to the Ambassador Bridge, other border crossings are also impacted. They’ve also blocked crossings between Manitoba and North Dakota with semitrailers and other vehicles, as well as the Coutts border between Alberta and Montana with farm equipment and other vehicles.

Most Popular

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleThe Last Kingdom Season 5 Trailer Reveals One Final Battle for Glory

More from Author

Local News

Canadian police begin attempt to clear protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge to US – pamdemocrat.org

Police in Canada have began removing protestors from the Ambassador Bridge...
Stewart Herro -
Entertainment

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Trailer Reveals One Final Battle for Glory

The historical epic's 5th season will be its final season. The final...
Jake Stilinksi -
Entertainment

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 in 2022: Everything You Need to Know

When Bravo announced its newest show, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls...
Fiona Lanez -
Entertainment

Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg has purchased Death Row Records, the label that launched...
Jake Stilinksi -

Read Now

Canadian police begin attempt to clear protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge to US – pamdemocrat.org

Police in Canada have began removing protestors from the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River in an effort to break a six-day blockade of North America's busiest international crossing by anti-Covid-19 demonstrators. Protesters on the Canadian side of the bridge, in the city of Windsor, were confronted by...

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Trailer Reveals One Final Battle for Glory

The historical epic's 5th season will be its final season. The final season of Netflix's British historical fiction series, The Last Kingdom, has just released an official trailer. Compared to Game of Thrones as it tells the story of Uhtred, who was raised by Vikings and realizes he was born an...

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 in 2022: Everything You Need to Know

When Bravo announced its newest show, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” fans were eager to see their favorite cast members from different places come together for one grand vacation. Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer returned...

Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg has purchased Death Row Records, the label that launched him and his incredible career. The legendary singer debuted in 1993 with his debut album Doggystyle which was released by Death Row Records. He now acquired the same label and is the official owner. A private...

When Can We Expect the Next Episode of Riverdale Season 6 to Stream on Netflix?

The narrative, based on the Archie comics, continues to conquer new boundaries. Thrilling twists and turns in the plot are a common occurrence on the show. We remember how much the fans were scared when they learnt that the authors were going to “throw” the main protagonists...

The Boys Season 3: Release Date Has Been Announced?

Season 3 of The Boys was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2020 by the show's dedicated panel. Even after more than a year, there's still been no sign of what the new season will bring for fans. Final word: Amazon's most popular superhero drama isn't going anywhere...

Euphoria Season 3: HBO Renews Zendaya Starrer Hit Series

If you are someone who loves watching "Euphoria" and are obsessing over the new season, hold on, coz you are going to be thrilled to know something. Euphoria is officially renewed for another season. Yes, you read it right. All the fans will be delighted to learn about this...

Jennifer Lopez Subtly Calls Out Hoda Kotb for Prying into Personal Life

It was after the "Today" host, Hoda Kotb spent minutes trying her best to delve into the topic of Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck, the singer jokingly mocked Kotb for avoiding the subject of her broken engagement. During their appearance on "Today" on Thursday, Kotb, who announced...

Kissing Booth 4: Will it happen in 2022, When to Expect it on Netflix? 

Earlier in August 2021, The Kissing Booth series came to an end when its third and final installment was released on August 11. However, even though no additional sequels have been confirmed, some fans believe that The Kissing Booth 3 was a poor choice of an ending....

Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel’s Gruesome Trailer and Release Date are Out

He was bound to come, wasn’t he? The much-awaited Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer has been released by Netflix, and it's every bit as terrifying as you'd expect. There is no doubt that Leatherface has returned to his rightful place and is here to stay for long. We get a...

“The Walking Dead” Fame, Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31

The American actor, model, and writer who is well-known for his role in the AMC series “The Walking Dead” has passed away at the young age of 31. Apart from this TV show, he had also been seen making appearances on the television shows such as Queen of...

Rihanna and Rapper Beau A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

Yes, the news is true. Riri is Pregnant! The world-renowned Barbadian celebrity singer, fashion designer, actor, and entrepreneur, Rihanna is expecting her First Child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple was photographed when they were strolling in the snow and enjoying their time outdoors in New York City...

Copyright © Democrat Newspaper