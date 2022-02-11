‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 in 2022: Everything You Need to Know

When Bravo announced its newest show, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” fans were eager to see their favorite cast members from different places come together for one grand vacation. Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer returned for the first season, which finished in December 2021.

According to People, the seven “Housewives” women travelled to Turk’s and Caicos for a beach holiday when filming initially began in April 2021.

Many of the “RHUGT” cast members hinted at the announcement on Instagram at the time, with Ramona and Melissa posing in front of identical private jets.

However, none of them will remain for Season 2, allowing for even greater crossover between cities — and maybe even worldwide cast members, following the November 2021 announcement of “The Real Housewives of Dubai.” Meanwhile, here’s everything fans need to know about Season 2 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” so far.

When is Season 2 releasing?

Fans were immediately drawn in for the virtual adventure when the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” debuted on Peacock in November 2021. However, because the episodes were released three at a time on the streaming service, the season was already finished by early December, leaving many fans wondering when Season 2 will arrive.

According to the recent reports, Season 2 filming finished in September 2021, with the show planned to broadcast in early 2022, most likely within the next few months (or even weeks). Given the schedule, Bravo knew the series would be renewed even before it launched, which means fresh episodes are being filmed considerably faster than many viewers might imagine.

The show’s “ultimate girls trip” aspect also allows them to both grow by leveraging a familiar aspect of most cities’ seasons — only on a larger scale — and film for less time, because vacations don’t last as long as a full-fledged season.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2: Cast

Season 2 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” will launch in 2022, with an all-new all-star group from New York, Beverly Hills, Orange County, and Atlanta. Unlike the first season, which included Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga from New Jersey, no cast members from that city will participate this time. Instead, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Brandi Glanville, and Taylor Armstrong will travel together.

According to Bravo’s “Daily Dish” podcast, Andy Cohen also highlighted how nasty the cast crossover may become. “Oh my goodness! To be honest, my dream cast crossover is also the twisted fantasy that is Season 2 of Ultimate Girls Trip. Phaedra, Vicki, Brandi Glanville, and Dorinda are all in the Berkshires, so this is a broad gathering of personalities. We’ll see if it’s too twisted for words, but that was really exciting for me” He stated.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 Plot

Many of the regular cast members were up to their typical antics in the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” including Ramona Singer from “RHONY” clashing with, then apologizing to, girls from other large cities. However, it looks that the drama from the holiday has followed them home as well.

In a statement to Page Six, Luann de Lesseps said, “When you keep repeating the same thing over and over again, it doesn’t fly. Isn’t that the definition of insanity? Those ‘RHUGT’ girls got to go home. I’ll be returning to New York with Ramona. We both work on the same show. She’s a member of my cast. When they come home, they won’t have to deal with her .“

Even though Season 2 features a whole new cast, early interview teasers indicate that the cast members will be equally as, if not more, chaotic. “You know, I could do this again, I said to my partner. I could do this for the rest of my life; I’m having a terrific time. But by day four, I’m crying and upset, and I need to get out of there” in November 2021, Jill Zarin told WFLA. In addition to the exotic beach hideaway, it will take place in Dorinda Medley’s Massachusetts manor.