Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records

By Jake Stilinksi
Snoop Dogg has purchased Death Row Records, the label that launched him and his incredible career. The legendary singer debuted in 1993 with his debut album Doggystyle which was released by Death Row Records. He now acquired the same label and is the official owner. A private equity firm Blackstone owns the MNRK Music Group and this group sold Death Row Records to Snoop for an unknown fee. According to Variety, a deal for the music rights could be in the works.

The hip-hop record label called Death Row Records was created in the early 1990s and was founded by Dr. Dre, Sugi Knight and D.O.C along with Dick Griffey. The label was quite big, especially during that time. In addition, the label has collaborated with several A-list artists, including Nate Dogg, 2Pac, Dr. Dre, and countless others.

Snoop Dogg’s Thoughts on this Big Move

The 50-year old singer recently interacted with the press and said, “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

Snoop Dogg gained a lot of popularity in the entertainment industry thanks to Death Row Records. With the release of his first record, he was thrust into the limelight and fame. His first album, ‘Doggystyle,’ has remained a hip-hop classic to this day, and continues to captivate fans across the world.

Why did Snoop Dogg Leave Death Row Records?

In 1998, Snoop Dogg announced his departure from the label, saying, “There’s nothing over there. Suge Knight is in jail, the president; Dr. Dre left and Tupac is dead. It’s telling me that I’m either going to be dead or in jail or I’m going to be nothing.” Slowly, afterward, things got better and both of them cleared the air, and then came a collaboration in 2019, a song called ‘Let Bygones Be Bygones’ which was written and recorded by both of them. Death Row Records also produced Dr. Dre’s debut album.

It has been revealed that Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Broadus) approached the label’s former owner eOne Music, but was turned down.
After the purchase was done, he expressed his dissatisfaction at not being given the opportunity to offer before Blackstone bought the company from eOne.

As GQ reported back in December, the hip-hop legend said, “I wanted to be CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story.”

Currently, everyone at Death Row Records is overjoyed to have Snoop Dogg on board and work with him. “Snoop is clearly the executive to take Death Row into its next 30 years”, said Chris Taylor, President, and CEO of MNRK Music Group.
“We are excited to put the Death Row Records brand back in the hands of a legend like Snoop Dogg. We wish him success in the years ahead as the brand moves forward under his leadership and vision”, Blackstone’s senior managing director David Kestnbaum stated.

What’s Lies Ahead For Snoop Dogg?

Snoop Dogg is Eagerly looking forward to the release of his upcoming album. His future album will be called ‘B.O.D.R’ (Bacc On Death Row). In the days leading up to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, he and Dr. Dre will perform in front of an anticipated audience of up to 100 million people. Some other artists who we’ll get to see performing are Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

