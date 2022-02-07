The Boys Season 3: Release Date Has Been Announced?

Season 3 of The Boys was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2020 by the show’s dedicated panel. Even after more than a year, there’s still been no sign of what the new season will bring for fans. Final word: Amazon’s most popular superhero drama isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, we can say that much with confidence.

When Vernon Sanders (Amazon) made the announcement, he said, “

A new season of Eric Kripke’s hit show, The Boys, is in the works, and we can’t wait to see what the talented cast and crew have in store. Seeing Eric lead the Boys and Supers into a third season is a dream come true for us.”

Are There Any Plans for a Third Season of “The Boys”?

Finally, we know when the third season of The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime. The writers’ room began working on the scripts last summer, with production set to begin in the early months of 2021.

The cast returned to the Toronto set in February 2021, where filming continued until the end of the summer, according to Karl Urban. During an Instagram Q&A, he also hinted that the next few episodes will be crazy:

The Boys 3 has come to an end. My heartfelt thanks to all of the cast and crew members who fought so hard and kept us safe during this Prime Video production. provided by Covid. And kudos to Eric Kripke for escalating the craziness in this third season. I eagerly await your viewing of it.

The premiere date is set for June 3, 2022, and new episodes will be released every week after that. The first teaser video for the new season was released to coincide with the announcement. Meanwhile, an animated TV series set in the same universe as “The Boys,” titled “Diabolical,” is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022.

List of Episodes and Length of Season 3 of The Boys

Just like the first two seasons, the third season of The Boys will consist of eight half-hour episodes. The premiere’s title has already been announced. In the absence of an announcement from Kripke in advance, all other titles will be released at or near the debut, which we will learn about in several months, as previously stated.