Kissing Booth 4: Will it happen in 2022, When to Expect it on Netflix? 

By Fiona Lanez
Earlier in August 2021, The Kissing Booth series came to an end when its third and final installment was released on August 11. However, even though no additional sequels have been confirmed, some fans believe that The Kissing Booth 3 was a poor choice of an ending. They believe that The Kissing Booth 4 is necessary to bring a satisfying conclusion to the series.

That’s why the movie didn’t go well, perhaps. Based on 19 reviews and an average rating of 3.4/10 on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 21% approval rating. According to the review aggregator Metacritic, which evaluated 8 reviews and calculated a weighted average of 36 points, “generally poor reviews” were given to The Kissing Booth 3.

Ever since The Kissing Booth 2 was released, fans were curious and were anticipating Elle’s final decision (Joey King). The second film depicted the dilemma of Elle. It showed how Elle was facing difficulty in deciding on a college.

On her then-boyfriend Noah’s (Jacob Elordi) suggestion, Elle applies to Harvard University, while her best buddy Lee (Joel Courtney) attends UC Berkeley. Elle, on the other hand, does not attend Harvard or Berkeley alongside Noah or Lee, according to The Kissing Booth 3. Instead, we see her going on a completely different path as she decides to attend USC and pursue a career in video game design.

There is a time gap in the third installment. During the time jump, fans were left puzzled as to what had happened to Elle. Six years later, Elle has developed her own game. She and Lee remain great friends to this day. Also, Lee and Rachel reunited after graduation and became engaged. We then get to see Elle and Noah meet each other again. The two reconcile as Noah tells that he has work offers in Los Angeles and New York, the first time they had seen each other since their separation. Noah and Elle plan to go on a motorbike trip together when he comes to town. Both of them stare back at each other before they separate.

The release date for The Kissing Booth 4 has yet to be announced by Netflix. It has been confirmed by the majority of actors that the third film is the conclusion of the sequel. But fans are still hoping that the entire plotline will be resolved soon and we’ll get to see The Kissing Booth 4.

