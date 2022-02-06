Jennifer Lopez Subtly Calls Out Hoda Kotb for Prying into Personal Life

It was after the “Today” host, Hoda Kotb spent minutes trying her best to delve into the topic of Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck, the singer jokingly mocked Kotb for avoiding the subject of her broken engagement.

During their appearance on “Today” on Thursday, Kotb, who announced her split from Joel Schiffman earlier in the week, held up a magazine cover of Lopez while cleverly concealing news about her own personal life in the corner.

Hoda Kotb was subtly called out by Jennifer Lopez when she tried to get into the nitty-gritty of her relationship with Ben Afflick.

“On the cover of People [magazine], you look stunning.” “Let me just block out this corner,” Kotb replied, her hand covering a portion of the cover.

As she received the magazine from the host, JLO said, “How come you’re attempting to block out the corner? You don’t want to discuss your personal matters? Is that the case, Hoda? ” busted out laughing.

“Touché,” 57-year-old Kotb replied.

“They call that mutually assured annihilation,” Savannah Guthrie, Kotb’s co-host, said.

What more did JLO share?

Guthrie said, “I feel like we’re talking around it,” and asked about Lopez’s reconciliation with her ex-fiancé after the NBC anchors had been digging for clues about Lopez’s high-profile love life with Affleck for quite a few minutes.

“We can talk about it backstage if you really want to know,” Lopez joked about their rekindled romance in April 2021.“I believe what we learned the previous time is that love is so holy and special when you’re lucky enough to discover it, and you have to hold a little part of it secretly, and that’s what we’ve learned. But, if that’s what you’re wondering, we’re quite delighted.”

Jennifer Lopez had an abrupt breakup with Alex Rodriguez. Soon after this high-profile breakup, JLO and Ben Affleck were seen together and since then they are together and happy in love. The host Hoda Kotb also disclosed her eight-year relationship with Schiffman on the show on Monday.

She said, “Right now, I’m feeling pretty brave. Over the holidays, Joel and I had a lot of prayerful and profound chats. We realized that we are better as friends and parents than as an engaged couple, so we decided to begin this new year… on our new road as loving parents to our lovely, delightful children and as friends.”

Hoda Kotb also has two daughters with Schiffman, named Haley (4 years) and Hope (2 years).