Euphoria Season 3: HBO Renews Zendaya Starrer Hit Series

If you are someone who loves watching “Euphoria” and are obsessing over the new season, hold on, coz you are going to be thrilled to know something.

Euphoria is officially renewed for another season.

Yes, you read it right. All the fans will be delighted to learn about this exciting new update. It is a great treat for Zendaya’s admirers as well as they’ll get to see her again in the new season.

Since its premiere, Euphoria has received overwhelmingly positive reviews for its cinematography, plot, soundtrack, and performances of the actors, particularly Zendaya and Schafer.

Euphoria has bagged several nominations for the British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme, and the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama.

In 2020, Zendaya earned a Primetime Emmy Award and a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her excellent performance in Euphoria as Rue Bennett, a teenager recovering from drug addiction.

Euphoria follows a group of high school teenagers as they grow of age and try to find their identity while dealing with drugs, love, social networking, and money.

HBO Officially Renewed Euphoria For A Third Season

Earlier, we came to know the wonderful news about the return of the second season of Euphoria. Let’s go a little further.

Several statements are being made regarding the renewal of the show. HBO Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi praised the actors and said, “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of EUPHORIA have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

Euphoria’s’ official Instagram account also shared this good news.

The announcement was also shared on HBO’s official Instagram accounts. ‘Glowing from that #euphoria season 3 greenlight,’ the caption read.

It’s safe to assume that if you’re looking for a release date, you’ll have to wait a bit. Right now, it’s more important than ever to learn that the show has been renewed for a second season. Zendaya’s fans will be overjoyed, too.

After this official announcement, the audience is ecstatic. Fans eagerly await the next season, too.

There are eight episodes left in season two, which will come to an end later this month. Of course, we’ll see what’s in store for us in the future when the season two finale airs.

Until then, watch Euphoria and stay tuned here for more updates!