Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel’s Gruesome Trailer and Release Date are Out

He was bound to come, wasn’t he?

The much-awaited Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer has been released by Netflix, and it’s every bit as terrifying as you’d expect.

There is no doubt that Leatherface has returned to his rightful place and is here to stay for long. We get a taste of what to expect from the trailer thanks to the vivid introduction.

Netflix has finally released the sequel to the 1947 horror classic.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer is Out on Netflix

The show’s team includes Kim Henkel who is the co-writer of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, writer-producer Fede Alvarez, and David Blue Garcia in the director’s chair.

It has the same ring to it as the original, according to Alvarez. He says, “We wanted to come up with a very simple premise [with] a powerful domino effect. Everything is set up in the right place — all you have to do is push the first domino and everything will happen effortlessly.”

In addition to this, he said, “I think the first movie really hit a nerve when portraying that culture clash between the countryside and the city. Back in the ’70s, the hippies were representing the youth of the city. This time, they’re more like millennial hipsters from Austin who are very entrepreneurial and have a dream of getting away from the city and back to the countryside. They’re trying to gentrify small-town America — and let’s just say they encounter some pushback.”

Have a look at the much-anticipated trailer of Sequel of Texas Chainsaw Massacre before we proceed any further.

It’s been fifty years since the premiere of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Eight films have been produced over the years. In addition, the story of each movie revolved around the group of young people who every time, ended up getting themselves to Texas which then ultimately led to them becoming the victim of the Leatherface.

The end story whatsoever is, the killer is back.

When Can You See The Film?

Fisher said in an interview, “The film takes place a long time after the original Texas Chainsaw. It’s about a group of people who come to this town and things don’t quite go as planned. It mixes a lot of important real-life issues with horror themes, which is always something I love.”

On February 18, 2022, Netflix will premiere the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel.

Cast

The cast of the film is diverse. Among the performers are Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, Jacob Krige, Alice Krige, Neil Hudson, Sarah Yarkin, and Moe Dunford.

Also, we’ll get to see John Larroquette returning to the franchise. He narrated the 1974 original film. He also did the same for the 2003 remake being assigned the same role.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a sequel to the 1974 original.

Movie Plot

Lila and Melody are shown going to Harlow, Texas, and are accompanied by their friends Ruth and Dante. They are planning to start a new business in a small remote town.

But things never go as per the plan, do they?

The group of friends encounters the worst nightmare possible as they accidentally encounter Leatherface’s residence who as we all know, is a serial killer and he does what he does best, haunts and kills the residents.

One of the survivors of the 1973 massacre, Sally Hardesty, plans to burn some grass and take revenge on the blood-soaking monster.