HomeEntertainmentNetflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre...

Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel’s Gruesome Trailer and Release Date are Out

By Stewart Herro
Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel's Trailer is Out

He was bound to come, wasn’t he?

The much-awaited Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer has been released by Netflix, and it’s every bit as terrifying as you’d expect.

There is no doubt that Leatherface has returned to his rightful place and is here to stay for long. We get a taste of what to expect from the trailer thanks to the vivid introduction.

Netflix has finally released the sequel to the 1947 horror classic.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer is Out on Netflix

The show’s team includes Kim Henkel who is the co-writer of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, writer-producer Fede Alvarez, and David Blue Garcia in the director’s chair.
It has the same ring to it as the original, according to Alvarez. He says, “We wanted to come up with a very simple premise [with] a powerful domino effect. Everything is set up in the right place — all you have to do is push the first domino and everything will happen effortlessly.”
In addition to this, he said, “I think the first movie really hit a nerve when portraying that culture clash between the countryside and the city. Back in the ’70s, the hippies were representing the youth of the city. This time, they’re more like millennial hipsters from Austin who are very entrepreneurial and have a dream of getting away from the city and back to the countryside. They’re trying to gentrify small-town America — and let’s just say they encounter some pushback.”

Have a look at the much-anticipated trailer of Sequel of Texas Chainsaw Massacre before we proceed any further.

It’s been fifty years since the premiere of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
Eight films have been produced over the years. In addition, the story of each movie revolved around the group of young people who every time, ended up getting themselves to Texas which then ultimately led to them becoming the victim of the Leatherface.

The end story whatsoever is, the killer is back.

When Can You See The Film?

Fisher said in an interview, “The film takes place a long time after the original Texas Chainsaw. It’s about a group of people who come to this town and things don’t quite go as planned. It mixes a lot of important real-life issues with horror themes, which is always something I love.”

On February 18, 2022, Netflix will premiere the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel.

Cast

The cast of the film is diverse. Among the performers are Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, Jacob Krige, Alice Krige, Neil Hudson, Sarah Yarkin, and Moe Dunford.

Also, we’ll get to see John Larroquette returning to the franchise. He narrated the 1974 original film. He also did the same for the 2003 remake being assigned the same role.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a sequel to the 1974 original.

Movie Plot 

Lila and Melody are shown going to Harlow, Texas, and are accompanied by their friends Ruth and Dante. They are planning to start a new business in a small remote town.

But things never go as per the plan, do they?

The group of friends encounters the worst nightmare possible as they accidentally encounter Leatherface’s residence who as we all know, is a serial killer and he does what he does best, haunts and kills the residents.

One of the survivors of the 1973 massacre, Sally Hardesty, plans to burn some grass and take revenge on the blood-soaking monster.

Most Popular

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous article“The Walking Dead” Fame, Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31

More from Author

Entertainment

Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel’s Gruesome Trailer and Release Date are Out

He was bound to come, wasn’t he? The much-awaited Texas Chainsaw Massacre...
Stewart Herro -
Entertainment

“The Walking Dead” Fame, Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31

The American actor, model, and writer who is well-known for his...
Stewart Herro -
Entertainment

Rihanna and Rapper Beau A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

Yes, the news is true. Riri is Pregnant! The world-renowned Barbadian celebrity singer,...
Stewart Herro -
Local News

John Mulaney Set to Host ‘SNL’ on February 26, Joins the 5-Timers Club

The late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live will return on...
Fiona Lanez -

Read Now

Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel’s Gruesome Trailer and Release Date are Out

He was bound to come, wasn’t he? The much-awaited Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer has been released by Netflix, and it's every bit as terrifying as you'd expect. There is no doubt that Leatherface has returned to his rightful place and is here to stay for long. We get a...

“The Walking Dead” Fame, Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31

The American actor, model, and writer who is well-known for his role in the AMC series “The Walking Dead” has passed away at the young age of 31. Apart from this TV show, he had also been seen making appearances on the television shows such as Queen of...

Rihanna and Rapper Beau A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

Yes, the news is true. Riri is Pregnant! The world-renowned Barbadian celebrity singer, fashion designer, actor, and entrepreneur, Rihanna is expecting her First Child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple was photographed when they were strolling in the snow and enjoying their time outdoors in New York City...

John Mulaney Set to Host ‘SNL’ on February 26, Joins the 5-Timers Club

The late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live will return on February 26 following a three-week hiatus due to the Winter Olympics with comedian John Mulaney as a guest presenter. The fact that Mulaney will be returning as host for a fifth time on the show is even...

SEAL Team Season 6: Will it Return After a Breathtaking Finale? David Boreanaz’s Update

It's safe to say that Jason Hayes and Bravo Team aren't done yet, but who knows? SEAL Team hasn't yet been renewed for Season 6, but there's a lot to look forward to. As David Boreanaz has hinted, we can't wait to dig further. Benjamin Cavell, the show's creator,...

7+ Cute Anime Girls You Need To See!

Anime can easily be the most addictive type of comic art. Having showered its readers with mesmerising characters and narratives, the art form continues to churn forth new ones from its cavern of endless imagination. As a result of anime's frequently odd and engrossing characters, comic book...

Italy President Mattarella: vote logjam

Mattarella agreed to a second term as head of state on Saturday, after parties were unable to come up with a mutually acceptable alternative candidate over a week of frequently contentious voting in parliament, senior leaders said. With the country's political stability at stake, it was unlikely...

The Mandalorian Season 3: When Can We Expect It? What You Need to Know

Fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of The Mandalorian. Everyone is bringing up the hugely successful "Star Wars" franchise again thanks to Disney and the approximately 300 projects that are currently running in parallel across multiple media (films, series, comics). Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal)...

Tucker Carlson Wife: All You Need To Know!

Tucker Carlson is a well-known journalist, author, and political analyst on television. Tucker Carlson Tonight is a Fox News show that Carlson hosts. The show is one of the most-watched talk shows in the United States, according to analysts. Tucker Carlson's real name is Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson....

Peaky Blinders Season 6: “Fan Favorite Character” Could Die

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is just around the corner. Tommy Shelby's death is only a matter of time. Some fans say so. Let's find out if it's true! Season 6 Trailer Drops Major Hints https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nsT9uQPIrk With the announcement of the Peaky Blinders Season 6 premiere date, eager viewers won't...

Archive 81 Season 2: Is It Renewed?

Archive 81, a mystical show about paranormal research, debuted earlier this month on Netflix, inspired by the podcast's success. A popular podcast of the same name is the inspiration for this television series, which premiered in 2018. Although the stories are made up, the series has gained...

Glow Season 4: Is the show cancelled?￼￼

For the time being, all we can say to the readers is that we're bummed. 'Glow,' the brilliant comedy-drama series, is the most popular show among binge-watchers and it's coming to an end. Ruth Wilder is a 1980s Los Angeles performer looking for work. When Wilder embraces the glitz...

Copyright © Democrat Newspaper