HomeEntertainment"The Walking Dead" Fame,...

“The Walking Dead” Fame, Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31

By Stewart Herro

The American actor, model, and writer who is well-known for his role in the AMC series “The Walking Dead” has passed away at the young age of 31.

Apart from this TV show, he had also been seen making appearances on the television shows such as Queen of the South and Watchmen and the film Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories.

According to information published by Variety, authorities discovered the actor’s body last week (on January 26) in Stockbridge, Georgia. Moses’ relatives reported to the police as he was missing earlier this week. The cause of his death is still being investigated.

The Body of Moses J. Moseley was Discovered by Georgia Officials Last Week

Avery Sisters Entertainment, the company that represented Moseley, confirmed his passing and shared a tribute to the actor on their Facebook page.

Gerra and Demia Avery released a statement saying, “With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened,”
“For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!”

AMC, the network that airs The Walking Dead, also paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our ‘The Walking Dead’ family member Moses J. Moseley”, the show’s official Twitter account stated on Monday.

Moses’ Walking Dead co-star Jeremy Palko also shared an emotional message and tweeted: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley. Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being. You will be missed, my friend. #TWDFamily.”

Moses’ Journey

The 31-year-old actor was born in Aiken, South Carolina in December 1990. Moseley then moved to Atlanta to attend the University of North Georgia in 2012. At Georgia State University, he majored in Criminal Justice. At the beginning of the decade, he modeled and appeared in films.

Moses started his career with some really good opportunities and shows and appeared in films such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Joyful Noise, and The Internship. But the show that bought him success was The Walking Dead. His role on the AMC series turned out to be a big breakthrough for Moseley.

From 2012 until 2015, he was best recognized for his portrayal as Michonne’s pet zombie Mike on AMC’s The Walking Dead.

He’s also been in other shows like HBO’s Watchmen, BET’s American Soul, and USA’s Queen of the South, among others.

He was also seen in movies – The Horror Anthology Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories (2016) and Mark Newton’s Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies (2017). Apart from these, he had also starred in some upcoming movies such as Chris Copeskey’s Check-In, Joe Davison’s Hank, and Kayla Elizabeth’s Vampire movie Descending.

Most Popular

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleRihanna and Rapper Beau A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

More from Author

Entertainment

“The Walking Dead” Fame, Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31

The American actor, model, and writer who is well-known for his...
Stewart Herro -
Entertainment

Rihanna and Rapper Beau A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

Yes, the news is true. Riri is Pregnant! The world-renowned Barbadian celebrity singer,...
Stewart Herro -
Local News

John Mulaney Set to Host ‘SNL’ on February 26, Joins the 5-Timers Club

The late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live will return on...
Fiona Lanez -
Entertainment

SEAL Team Season 6: Will it Return After a Breathtaking Finale? David Boreanaz’s Update

It's safe to say that Jason Hayes and Bravo Team aren't...
Stewart Herro -

Read Now

“The Walking Dead” Fame, Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31

The American actor, model, and writer who is well-known for his role in the AMC series “The Walking Dead” has passed away at the young age of 31. Apart from this TV show, he had also been seen making appearances on the television shows such as Queen of...

Rihanna and Rapper Beau A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

Yes, the news is true. Riri is Pregnant! The world-renowned Barbadian celebrity singer, fashion designer, actor, and entrepreneur, Rihanna is expecting her First Child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple was photographed when they were strolling in the snow and enjoying their time outdoors in New York City...

John Mulaney Set to Host ‘SNL’ on February 26, Joins the 5-Timers Club

The late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live will return on February 26 following a three-week hiatus due to the Winter Olympics with comedian John Mulaney as a guest presenter. The fact that Mulaney will be returning as host for a fifth time on the show is even...

SEAL Team Season 6: Will it Return After a Breathtaking Finale? David Boreanaz’s Update

It's safe to say that Jason Hayes and Bravo Team aren't done yet, but who knows? SEAL Team hasn't yet been renewed for Season 6, but there's a lot to look forward to. As David Boreanaz has hinted, we can't wait to dig further. Benjamin Cavell, the show's creator,...

7+ Cute Anime Girls You Need To See!

Anime can easily be the most addictive type of comic art. Having showered its readers with mesmerising characters and narratives, the art form continues to churn forth new ones from its cavern of endless imagination. As a result of anime's frequently odd and engrossing characters, comic book...

Italy President Mattarella: vote logjam

Mattarella agreed to a second term as head of state on Saturday, after parties were unable to come up with a mutually acceptable alternative candidate over a week of frequently contentious voting in parliament, senior leaders said. With the country's political stability at stake, it was unlikely...

The Mandalorian Season 3: When Can We Expect It? What You Need to Know

Fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of The Mandalorian. Everyone is bringing up the hugely successful "Star Wars" franchise again thanks to Disney and the approximately 300 projects that are currently running in parallel across multiple media (films, series, comics). Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal)...

Tucker Carlson Wife: All You Need To Know!

Tucker Carlson is a well-known journalist, author, and political analyst on television. Tucker Carlson Tonight is a Fox News show that Carlson hosts. The show is one of the most-watched talk shows in the United States, according to analysts. Tucker Carlson's real name is Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson....

Peaky Blinders Season 6: “Fan Favorite Character” Could Die

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is just around the corner. Tommy Shelby's death is only a matter of time. Some fans say so. Let's find out if it's true! Season 6 Trailer Drops Major Hints https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nsT9uQPIrk With the announcement of the Peaky Blinders Season 6 premiere date, eager viewers won't...

Archive 81 Season 2: Is It Renewed?

Archive 81, a mystical show about paranormal research, debuted earlier this month on Netflix, inspired by the podcast's success. A popular podcast of the same name is the inspiration for this television series, which premiered in 2018. Although the stories are made up, the series has gained...

Glow Season 4: Is the show cancelled?￼￼

For the time being, all we can say to the readers is that we're bummed. 'Glow,' the brilliant comedy-drama series, is the most popular show among binge-watchers and it's coming to an end. Ruth Wilder is a 1980s Los Angeles performer looking for work. When Wilder embraces the glitz...

Ozark Season 4: Watch these series if you like Ozark!

Season 4 of the Emmy-winning Ozark television series has sparked a frenzy among fans. Season 4 of Ozark premiered on Netflix on January 21, 2022, and it has quickly become one of the most popular shows on the streaming service. As soon as the final season of...

Copyright © Democrat Newspaper