“The Walking Dead” Fame, Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31

The American actor, model, and writer who is well-known for his role in the AMC series “The Walking Dead” has passed away at the young age of 31.

Apart from this TV show, he had also been seen making appearances on the television shows such as Queen of the South and Watchmen and the film Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories.

According to information published by Variety, authorities discovered the actor’s body last week (on January 26) in Stockbridge, Georgia. Moses’ relatives reported to the police as he was missing earlier this week. The cause of his death is still being investigated.

The Body of Moses J. Moseley was Discovered by Georgia Officials Last Week

Avery Sisters Entertainment, the company that represented Moseley, confirmed his passing and shared a tribute to the actor on their Facebook page.

Gerra and Demia Avery released a statement saying, “With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened,”

“For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!”

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

AMC, the network that airs The Walking Dead, also paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our ‘The Walking Dead’ family member Moses J. Moseley”, the show’s official Twitter account stated on Monday.

Moses’ Walking Dead co-star Jeremy Palko also shared an emotional message and tweeted: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley. Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being. You will be missed, my friend. #TWDFamily.”

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being 💔 You will be missed my friend. #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/hZI0LvbmVZ — Jeremy Palko (@JeremyPalko) January 31, 2022

Moses’ Journey

The 31-year-old actor was born in Aiken, South Carolina in December 1990. Moseley then moved to Atlanta to attend the University of North Georgia in 2012. At Georgia State University, he majored in Criminal Justice. At the beginning of the decade, he modeled and appeared in films.

Moses started his career with some really good opportunities and shows and appeared in films such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Joyful Noise, and The Internship. But the show that bought him success was The Walking Dead. His role on the AMC series turned out to be a big breakthrough for Moseley.

From 2012 until 2015, he was best recognized for his portrayal as Michonne’s pet zombie Mike on AMC’s The Walking Dead.

He’s also been in other shows like HBO’s Watchmen, BET’s American Soul, and USA’s Queen of the South, among others.

He was also seen in movies – The Horror Anthology Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories (2016) and Mark Newton’s Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies (2017). Apart from these, he had also starred in some upcoming movies such as Chris Copeskey’s Check-In, Joe Davison’s Hank, and Kayla Elizabeth’s Vampire movie Descending.