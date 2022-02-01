SEAL Team Season 6: Will it Return After a Breathtaking Finale? David Boreanaz’s Update

It’s safe to say that Jason Hayes and Bravo Team aren’t done yet, but who knows?

SEAL Team hasn’t yet been renewed for Season 6, but there’s a lot to look forward to. As David Boreanaz has hinted, we can’t wait to dig further.

Benjamin Cavell, the show’s creator, brought the show back in 2017 and has done so with excellence. The show was a huge success since it was able to capture the interest of the audience.

Season after season, the American military drama was released continuously. The most recent one was Season 5, which has left fans craving for more. NAVY SEAL Team features David Boreanaz (Neil Brown Jr.), Toni Trucks (AJ Buckley), AJ Thieriot (Max Thieriot), and AJ Buckley in the show.

How many more seasons will there be?

It’s time to bit that curiosity off and deal with what we know about a potential return of the new season of the show.

Season 6 of SEAL Team – Renewal Stats!

Sadly, nothing’s confirmed as of yet. The status of SEAL Team Season 6 and whether it will be renewed is unknown. Season 6 has yet to be confirmed by Paramount Plus.

The future of the show is unpredictable but don’t lose hope yet.

January 23, 2022, was the final episode of Season 5. Given the time frame, it’s premature to expect a decision on whether or not to renew. Season 5 was renewed in May 2021, thus there is a good probability they will do the same for Season 6.

David Boreanaz Discusses Season 6 of SEAL Team

As for his odds of staying on the show, he admits, “I don’t know.”

“I don’t know. I think for me, it’s really relative to the stories that we’re telling and I’m excited more so about the switch to Paramount+.”

This is what Boreanaz said when he was asked about Season 6 in an interview, “I can’t say. What I could just say is that we’ve done great for Paramount+. You look at the numbers and the streaming, and then we’ve been trending as one of their number one shows for the past few weeks. So we’re doing good for ’em.”

As he continues, “I find that that of all the streaming networks, this is a very positive one and they’re very aggressive in the way they do their shows.” he says. Even if this program has the potential to continue for another season, I still believe that the show will not be drastically different but will have a more gradual burn. A 10-episode order will be more like what happens over the course of two weeks.

Rather than a massive run of episodes, it may be as simple as, “well, they get up and this is their day and that’s 10 episodes,” which means we don’t have to invest as much time in particular plot points. It’s a lot like 24 in that respect, except you get to see a lot more of the characters’ inner lives, from the moment they wake up to the moment they fall asleep. That fascinates me.”

Is this the end of the SEAL Team? Fans Reactions

Paramount+ is currently streaming Season 5 of SEAL Team.

The SEAL Team’s official Twitter account has stated that Season 5 will be the final season of the television series.

On the contrary, they posted another tweet on January 28th.

Even the show’s fans hope for another season.

There is a chance that the creators may or may not take into account the wishes of fans. Who knows!