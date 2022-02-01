Rihanna and Rapper Beau A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

Yes, the news is true.

Riri is Pregnant!

The world-renowned Barbadian celebrity singer, fashion designer, actor, and entrepreneur, Rihanna is expecting her First Child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The couple was photographed when they were strolling in the snow and enjoying their time outdoors in New York City over the weekend.

A long pink jacket was seen on Rihanna in the photograph. Her pink jacket was undone at the bottom in the most recent photo, revealing her growing bump, which was studded with a gold cross and a variety of gems. Riri looks absolutely gorgeous and is already glowing.

On January 31st, she made her first public appearance as a pregnant woman, and Rocky was seen kissing her forehead.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are going to become parents in just a few months.

Asked about his readiness to become a father in a recent interview, Rocky said, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf****s are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout!. Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

For the past two years, the couple has been together. After Rihanna’s split with Hassan Jameel, the two longtime friends began dating. When the two were photographed together in New York City, the media reported on their relationship.

At first, the couple rejected the rumors, but images of them holding hands imply otherwise. In September of 2021, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

Some time ago, Rihanna had an interview with the British Vogue magazine in which she opened up about family &future planning and said, “You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate s—-, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much. What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My gray area is shutting down.”

She further said, “I know I will want to live differently,” she added, saying that within the next 10 years she sees herself having “three or four” children, whether she has a partner or not. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives”. She added, “I know I will want to live differently,” she added, saying that within A beautiful bundle of joy growing!

As soon as the news was confirmed and the stroll pictures went viral, fans and well-wishers on social media are congratulating and poured in all their love for the couple. Rihanna’s fans seem overjoyed after all, Riri is Pregnant!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s little one is surely going to receive lots of affection, love as well as attention. We wish the parents-to-be all the very best for their new and joyful life ahead.