John Mulaney Set to Host ‘SNL’ on February 26, Joins the 5-Timers Club

The late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live will return on February 26 following a three-week hiatus due to the Winter Olympics with comedian John Mulaney as a guest presenter.

The fact that Mulaney will be returning as host for a fifth time on the show is even more interesting. As a result of this achievement, the stand-up comic will now be officially joining the bandwagon of Saturday Night Live’s prestigious Five-Timers Club.

On Saturday Night Live’s official Twitter account, SNL announced the return of John Mulaney as host. LCD Soundsystem, the American indie rock band, will perform as the show’s musical guest on that particular night.

On 26th February, it will be the fifth time that John Mulaney will host ‘SNL.’ Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, John Goodman, Tom Hanks, Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd are all members of the SNL’s elite 5-Timers Club. The most recent edition to this 5-Timers Club was Paul Rudd who last hosted the SNL show in December 2021 and now John Mulaney will join him too.

Mulaney took to Twitter to announce that he would be returning to SNL as host. “And just like that…” he tweeted.

And just like that… pic.twitter.com/PdnoBvYxS3 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) January 30, 2022

Additionally, Mulaney has worked as a writer for SNL for four years, from 2008 to 2012. At that time, he even appeared on SNL’s Weekend Update segment, making his occasional appearances. With Bill Hader, he co-created the character of Stefon. After he left SNL, he became a great star as a stand-up comedian.

It was in May 2017 when he hosted SNL for the first time, and he returned to host the show in March 2019, February 2020, and Halloween in 2020.

However, LCD Soundsystem last appeared as a musical guest on the show in 2017, when Chris Pine served as host.

For those who don’t know, the 39-year old comedian and his actress girlfriend Olivia Munn, welcomed their first child, a son recently. They named him Malcolm.

He shared this joyful news with the public on Instagram and wrote, “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

On September 7, when he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the comic announced that he and girlfriend Olivia were expecting their first child. That was his very first announcement about the same.

He told host Seth Meyers that he went to Los Angeles in the spring and met and began dating a great woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn. “I’m going to be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.”

During the first part of the conversation, he also talked about his last year’s difficult circumstances, including his recent rehab experience for drug addiction in September 2020. He told Seth Meyers that he left rehab in October. John also revealed that then he went back to rehab for a few months and was out in February of 2021.