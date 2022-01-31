7+ Cute Anime Girls You Need To See!

Anime can easily be the most addictive type of comic art. Having showered its readers with mesmerising characters and narratives, the art form continues to churn forth new ones from its cavern of endless imagination. As a result of anime’s frequently odd and engrossing characters, comic book readers are regularly introduced to new boundaries of retinal excitement. With huge studios scooping the rights for major anime’s and giving them the much deserved big-screen rendition, one can only hope they perform justice to the art form. Among the millions of eye-soothing and lovely female characters, here is the list of cutest and most beautiful anime heroines.

Mio Akiyama

Introduced in the much-talked-about high school anime ‘K-on!!’ in 2009, Mio slid into the viewer’s hearts with pleasure and established a special spot in no time. She embodies a bashful demeanour and is quickly frightened by what she fears. Mio is a brilliant bass player who is a part of a high school band. Her presence in the series has become legendary, and her cult following among anime fans has only grown stronger with time. The fact that many anime fans still consider ‘K-on!!’ to be a personal favourite suggests that Mio will not be forgotten anytime soon.

Chika Fujiwara

Chika is a senior at Shuchi’in Academy, one of Japan’s most renowned high schools. Because of her upbeat demeanour, the outlandish teen is frequently seen spreading cheer and good vibes about. Chika is not only the secretary of the high school Student Council but also an essential member of the Tabletop Gaming Club. Although she comes from a family with extensive political connections, the character of ‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War?’ is humble and considerate of others. Her endearing pranks have earned as much attention as her odd attitude, and Chika is probably one of the most charming anime girls of all time.

Madoka Kaname

Having received the renowned distinction for being the ‘most moe’ character in 2013’s ‘Saimoi tournament,’ this 14-year-old magic school girl will have you in ‘awe’ of her resplendent cuteness. The narrator describes Madoka as the sweetest girl who never cheats or lies. She comes from an ordinary household, and her nice personality has helped her make quite a few friends. However, Madoka suffers from poor self-confidence founded in her idea that she has nothing much to offer to the world. She decides to become a magical girl in order to combat the evil witches in order to get away from this feeling of insignificance. Curious to learn how the narrative unfolds?

Megumi Kato

Probably the only anime character that, in spite of having good looks, fails to garner eyeballs for the longest of time from her own classmates. Megumi is a shy high school student who befriends the “best geek in class” in the anime “Saekano -How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend.” She personifies the flattest, soulless demeanour and barely shows her emotions animatedly. Despite her deadpan responses, her peers describe her as a cool, collected individual whose presence is hardly noticed.

Rika Takanashi

Rita’s descent into madness is exacerbated by her having to deal with the grief of losing a parent. She consciously starts believing in fantasy as a part of her existence. Rita utilises her famed ‘eye patch’ and frilly parasol to battle diabolic forces, and everything is authentic for her as she floats in her world of fantasies. But it’s vital to highlight that her fantasies are a product of her painful history and the deep-rooted yearning to find her father. Rita may not be honest with herself, but the anguish that arises the illusory mishaps of the youngster is absolutely comprehensible.

Kosaki Onodera

Have you ever harboured feelings for someone but been afraid to tell them because you feared losing their friendship? Kosaki Onodera is the latest in a long line of others who have fallen prey to the same predicament. In the anime series ‘Nisekoi,’ she plays an important role. The relationship between Kosaki and Raku, a fellow student, blossoms into something more, but the two of them keep their feelings under wraps for fear of jeopardising their bond. Unlike her friends, she struggles academically but strives hard to achieve better. Despite her shyness, Kosaki is surrounded by supportive friends and family members, particularly her younger sister.

Akira Uiharu Kazari

Set in the near future, where psychic powers are part of regular life, ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ is a science fiction anime show with a lot of action. ‘Academy City’ is home to five Espers, or persons with psychic ability, who are dedicated to maintaining order. Kazari is one of the Espers with a certain psychic power that enables her manage heat energy. Because of her shyness and introversion, the gang’s leader regularly makes fun of her. Although Kazari isn’t very good at fighting, she’s an important part of the team thanks to her strong sense of justice and impeccable judgement. With her love of animals and her outlook on life that emphasises the importance of appreciating the little things, Kazari elevates her already charming appearance to an even cuter level. As a result, it should come as no surprise that she has been included in this list.

Nadego Sengoku

Vampirism, curses, and manipulation are all part of a large cast in the manga and anime series “Bakemonogatari.” Nadego is a quiet high school student with a tragic backstory including a snake curse she suffered as a child. However, in spite of all the hardships, she is a good-natured girl who is loyal towards her friends and loved ones. But as the storey develops, the soft-spoken high school student undergoes a stunning shift that will leave you speechless. As much as viewers admire her inherent innocence, she is also highly popular in the anime fandom for her cute looks.