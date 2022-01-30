The Mandalorian Season 3: When Can We Expect It? What You Need to Know

Fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of The Mandalorian. Everyone is bringing up the hugely successful “Star Wars” franchise again thanks to Disney and the approximately 300 projects that are currently running in parallel across multiple media (films, series, comics). Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) and Grog (also known as “Baby Yoda”), the bounty hunter and Grog’s companion, were the first characters to capture the imaginations of Star Wars fans. There was a long break after the second season began airing in October of 2020. When are we going to see more of this? Season 3 of The Mandalorian has a release date, a plot, and a cast that we’ve tracked down.

A long time has passed since Season 2 was scheduled to premiere in October 2020, as was previously stated. But when is Season 3 coming out? Filming of “The Mandalorian” has been delayed due to the aforementioned massive parallel productions from the “Star Wars” Disney universe. For a long time, it was assumed that the start of filming for the new season wouldn’t happen until after Disney+’s release of The Book of Boba Fett. A third “Star Wars” series (Obi-Wan Kenobi) meant that filming couldn’t begin until the sound stages were freed up.

The Last of Us-based HBO series starring Pascal, the show’s star, is also very busy right now. It’s not necessary for him to be on location every day because his character Din Djarin wears a helmet. It’s impossible to leave out Corona. Of course, “The Mandalorian’s” Omicron variant, which is no longer so novel, throws a wrench in the works. We can safely assume that Disney will release The Mandalorian Season 3 sometime between the middle and end of 2022, but until then, we’ll have plenty of Star Wars content to keep us occupied.

What is Season 3 of The Mandalorian about?

We were left with a heartbreaking cliffhanger at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian, While searching for a Jedi to take care of Grogu, Din Djiarin found none other than Luke Skywalker in the process. After that tragic split, we still haven’t come to terms with the loss of our protagonists. We’re crossing our fingers that Grogu will make a reappearance in the upcoming season.

Din and Bo-Katan are also embroiled in a tense standoff. A Mandalorian, the latter wants to resurrect the traditions of her people. Having the “Darksaber,” which grants the right to the throne of Mandalore to its owner, is necessary for her to wield any political influence. Din obtained this sword by defeating Moff Gideon in his battle with the Imperial. To acquire the sword, Bo-Katan will have to fight her comrade in a life or death duel, as only in combat is it possible. What if she can’t find a solution?

This defeat isn’t going to last long for Gideon, who survived the fight against Din.

Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’: Who Will Star?

For The Mandalorian Season 3, we can assume that Din Djarin (and by extension, Pascal) will be the protagonist. Whether it’s the group or the doll, expect them to make another appearance in the future. Season 3 will also see the return of Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon.

Since Boba Fett and Ahsoka have spin-off series, the question is whether these characters will return. Gina Carano, who was fired by Disney for making anti-vaccination statements on Twitter, will not be returning. Cara Dune’s character will have to wait and see what that means.