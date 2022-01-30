Italy President Mattarella: vote logjam

HomeLocal NewsItaly President Mattarella: vote...

By Michelle Cruz
Mattarella agreed to a second term as head of state on Saturday, after parties were unable to come up with a mutually acceptable alternative candidate over a week of frequently contentious voting in parliament, senior leaders said. With the country’s political stability at stake, it was unlikely that Mattarella, 80, would reject pressure to carry on as president.

Stakeholders in Italy’s political system claimed Saturday that President Sergio Mattarella had agreed to spend a second term after his parties failed to come up with an acceptable replacement during a tumultuous week of voting in parliament.

Italy’s political stability was in jeopardy, and Mattarella, the country’s 80-year-old president, had previously stated that he would not seek re-election. It “shows his sense of responsibility and his loyalty to the country and its institutions” that Mattarella “would be willing to serve a second term,” Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini stated in a statement.

To express his “enormous thanks to President Mattarella for his kind choice towards the country,” the leader of the center-left Democratic Party (PD), Enrico Letta, talked to media after Mattarella’s reelection. After parliamentarians failed to elect a president on Saturday after seven rounds of voting, they headed to the president’s palace in downtown Rome to implore him to stay in office.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, there was no response from the president himself. A political source said that Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Mattarella earlier and asked him to stay on, despite the lack of support for his own ambitions for the role.

Presidents have been asked to extend their seven-year terms twice in the last two years. In 2013, after failing to identify a consensus candidate, political leaders turned to the then-head of state, Giorgio Napolitano, who was over 90 at the time.

Two years later, once a new government was put in place, Napolitano resigned. Many commentators believe that Mattarella will do the same when the political circumstances allows it. DISARRAY IN THE MIDDLE RIGHT

This has left a profound scar on the parties and their leaders, particularly the center-right alliance, which has lost all sense of togetherness during the last 24 hours. For Draghi’s broad coalition government, which comprises parties from both the left and the right that have been at odds about who should be the next president, this might have serious consequences.

Letta, who has emerged stronger from the week of political manoeuvring and may seek additional weight in the cabinet for the PD, stated, “The political environment has shifted.” The Brothers of Italy, a Salvini League and Forza Italia ally that has not joined them in government, has condemned the manoeuvrings that have taken place behind the scenes.

The Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni claimed in a statement that Parliament has “proven it is not appropriate for Italians,” accusing her supporters of “bartering away” the presidency to ensure that the government remains in place until the session ends in 2023. ” A lot was at risk. In the eurozone’s third-largest economy, the president is a powerful figure who can pick prime ministers and is frequently called upon to manage political crises.

While in the United States and France, the people choose their presidents in a popular vote, in Italy, the country’s 1,009 lawmakers and regional representatives cast ballots in a secret ballot that party leaders sometimes fight to manage. A growing number of parliamentarians have been backing Mattarella in the daily voting, with his total reaching to 387 on Saturday, threatening to take control of the situation.

At the eighth ballot, Mattarella appeared to be well on his way to meeting the 505-vote barrier. Around three hours are predicted to pass before this is over. Editing by John Stonestreet and David Holmes; writing by Gavin Jones and Crispian Balmer.

