Peaky Blinders Season 6: “Fan Favorite Character” Could Die

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is just around the corner. Tommy Shelby’s death is only a matter of time. Some fans say so. Let’s find out if it’s true!

Season 6 Trailer Drops Major Hints

With the announcement of the Peaky Blinders Season 6 premiere date, eager viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see the series they’ve been anticipating for more than two years.

Toward the end of season 5, Tommy Shelby had a nervous breakdown and was on the verge of taking his own life. It’s safe to assume that the character will die at some point in Season 6 or even the Peaky Blinders movie, which is supposed to conclude the storey. There have been several instances in the series where Tommy has contemplated taking his own life.

After “one last deal,” “the Peaky Blinders can rest,” he says in the sixth season trailer. Is that Tommy’s voice? After all, he doesn’t appear to be able to live a life worthy of the title of “good citizen.”

Thus, Tommy’s demise is possible.

Tommy is clearly drawn to a life of violence and high risk as he progresses through the seasons. For him, it’s a necessity. We can infer from the fact that he now uses the word “rest” that he longs for “eternal rest.” After all, how else could his storey have ended?

Is Tommy willing to betray his friends? Steven Knight, the inventor of the invention, hinted that he could. If Tommy Shelby doesn’t die in Season 6 of Peaky Blinders or in the upcoming movie, his storey won’t have a satisfying (and logical) ending.

An upcoming film is in the works

Peaky Blinders fans will have to deal with some difficult news on January 18th, 2021: the sixth season will mark the end of the storey. Given that many had already taken for granted the production of even a seventh chapter, which should have served as the epilogue, this announcement came as a bit of a surprise.

Producer Steven Knight had in fact stated that there would be two more seasons to complete his project, or to tell the storey of the protagonist’s family during the interwar period. We now know that the series will end sooner than anticipated. It’s time to say goodbye, Knight announced.

“Peaky makes a triumphant return. After the Covid-19 pandemic delays production, we find the family in grave danger and the stakes are higher than ever before.. For us, this is the best year yet, and we know our wonderful fans will agree. A new form of the storey will be told as soon as the TV series is over.”

For Peaky Blinders fans who had already detected the scent of 2019 movies in the air, this last sentence was good news. We now know that the feature film will be the final form in which the family’s affairs find their final outlet. Steven Knight, in an interview with Deadline, confirmed this:

However, I can say that my original plan was to end Peaky Blinders with a film. COVID has changed our plans.” “This is what’s going to happen,” he continues.

It has now been confirmed that a final film will be made.