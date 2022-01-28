Ozark Season 4: Watch these series if you like Ozark!

Season 4 of the Emmy-winning Ozark television series has sparked a frenzy among fans. Season 4 of Ozark premiered on Netflix on January 21, 2022, and it has quickly become one of the most popular shows on the streaming service. As soon as the final season of the show aired two years ago, fans have been impatient to see what’s to come.

Season 3 had piqued viewers’ interest, and season 4 delivered an experience that was just as mind-blowing for those who were there to witness it.

The show Ozark follows Marty and Wendy Byrde, a Chicago couple who have moved to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, with their family in order to defraud a Mexican drug cartel of money. This is the final season of the show, and the first half of the season consists of seven episodes.

Fans have enough to look forward to till Season 4 Part 2 is released on various OTT platforms comparable to the show, which at the very least keeps them on the verge of excitement. It’s a long list of things to discover and enjoy the adrenaline pumping through your body.

Breaking Bad

AMC has the show, and it’s one of the most popular. There had been five seasons of Breaking Bad streaming. Bryan Cranston and Aryon Pal, the show’s stars, had received many Emmy Awards for their roles in the show.

For the sake of his family’s well-being, an ordinary family man in this episode is persuaded into doing something horrible. When he learned that his chemistry teacher had cancer and would leave little to his family, he made the decision to join up with an old classmate to produce and distribute crystal meth in order to provide for his family.

Better Call Saul

Unlike Breaking Bad, this Netflix series is a prequel to the show. With five seasons now available for viewing on demand, fans will be able to get their fill of the series’ suspense-filled finale when season 6 is made available.

We learn about Saul Godman, the dishonest lawyer who also represents Mexico’s most sought criminal, in this tale of Walter and Jesse’s legal woes.

Queen of the South

The plot of the show is based on a Spanish television serial called ‘La Reina del Sur,’ which is extremely similar to Ozark. An impoverished Mexican woman falls for a gangster in the Netflix series.

She was forced to leave to America for the sake of her life when her beloved was assassinated. In the end, she helped bust the gang with the help of another mobster, and she herself became a drug dealer to make money.

The Americans

Six seasons of the sitcom were broadcast on Amazon Prime following its initial airing on FX. The storey revolves around a married couple who are pretending to be a normal married couple in the real world, pretending to work in jobs that involve violence.

Elizabeth and Philip Jennings, who are KGB operatives, play the key roles in this Cold War thriller set in the 1980s. When a new neighbour moves in, the couple’s two children learn that their father is an FBI agent and that they’ve been keeping their occupation a secret from them.

Sneaky Pete

This is one of Amazon Prime’s most undervalued shows, but fans still adore it. He’s running from his past while pretending everything is fine and dandy in this storey. Giovani Ribisi, an ex-con who had just been released from prison, played the lead role.

Just getting away from his past was enough motivation for him to assume the identity of his cellmate. This, however, took a turn for the better, and he was reunited with the family of his cellmate. The main turning points in his life and the life of his cellmate’s family will come when he manages to solve both of their problems.

Narcos

The storey is based on a true storey, and you can watch it on Netflix right now if you’re interested. Narcos’ first two seasons are based on the emergence of Colombian millionaire Pablo Escobar, who was credited with producing 80 percent of the cocaine consumed in the United States at the height of his power. Real-life DEA agents Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook play Escobar’s pursuers, while Wagner Moura portrays the drug lord himself.

During Narcos: Mexico, a three-season spinoff, Diego Luna plays Miguel ngel Félix Gallardo, co-founder and godfather of the Guadalajara Cartel and the current Mexican drug trade.